Jimmy Graham Posts Seahawks' Tight End Records in Receptions and Receiving Yards

Bleacher Report

Seattle Seahawks tight end Jimmy Graham finished the 2016 season with 65 receptions for 923 yards, both franchise-best single-season marks for a tight end, per NFL Communications.

After a lackluster debut season for the Seahawks in 2015 that saw Graham suit up for just 11 games, the tight end returned close to form in 2016. In addition to his receptions and yards, Graham added six touchdowns to his season stat line. All three totals were second-best on the team to wide receiver Doug Baldwin.

Likely gone are Graham's double-digit touchdown days from when he was a primary target for quarterback Drew Brees in New Orleans. However, that's more a product of the pass-heavy offensive style the Saints employ, while the Seahawks take a more balanced approach.

While Graham didn't light up the scoreboard this season, his receiving yards were good enough for third in the league at the tight end position. That's an impressive total considering the rest of the tight ends among the top seven topped the century mark in targets, per Pro-Football-Reference.com. Graham finished the season with just 95.

Graham has one year remaining on his contract with the Seahawks, but none of the money is guaranteed to the 30-year-old tight end, per Spotrac.com. The team could attempt to reduce his pay in 2017, as he's owed a hefty $10 million. If not, the team has the option to pay him the full amount or to release him. If that's the case, Graham would hit the open market, where he would likely find plenty of suitors.

The decision on his status will likely surface prior to March 11, when his $2 million roster bonus kicks in.