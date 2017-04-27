4-Star CB AJ Lytton Announces Commitment to FSU over Clemson and More

Photo Credit: Scout.com

Coveted playmaker Anthony "A.J." Lytton Jr. announced Thursday he's planning to play college football at Florida State.

He shared the news on his Twitter page:

Lytton is a 4-star prospect who ranks as the No. 24 overall recruit in the 2018 class, according to the Scout.com player rankings. He also checks in as the fifth-best corner and top Maryland CB among next year's incoming group of freshmen.

Although he's listed as a cornerback, his long-term position may not be decided until a couple years into his collegiate career. He's a terrific athlete who's also gained a lot of experience at wide receiver and could also transition to become a ball-hawking safety.

His raw tools lend themselves to a career of locking down an opponent's top target. Yet, in an era where both college and pro teams are seeking bigger, more physical corners, the question is how much his frame could grow from its current 5'11'' and 180 pounds.

One thing's for sure: Lytton, who's also excelled on the Wise High School track team, has already been on the radar for awhile. In October, he discussed trying to relish the recruiting process amid early interest from several high-profile programs with Mark Giannotto of the Washington Post.

"I'm just trying to enjoy it. Not getting too much in my head about it," Lytton said. "I'm still young."

His speed and acceleration also make him a potential asset on special teams along with being able to play on both sides of the ball. In fact, that's where he figures to make his initial impact while the coaching staff figures out where his future lies.

All told, Lytton represents an outstanding addition to the 2018 class for Jimbo Fisher and the Seminoles. There were several other marquee programs in the mix, including Clemson and Penn State, and winning those type of recruiting battles helps lay the foundation for success.

It's always difficult to predict where a prospect might fit in this far in advance, especially at a top-tier program with plenty of yearly turnover. That said, Florida State does project to have some secondary openings in 2018, which could lead to playing time quickly if he handles the jump well.