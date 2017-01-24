Alabama Football: Final Predictions Pre-National Signing Day

1 of 7

Nick Saban has been hitting the recruiting circuit hard since the national championship. Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — It's the homestretch for the recruiting class of 2017, as national signing day is Feb. 1, and Alabama is in its usual position of adding another group of stellar prospects.

Alabama's signing class recently fell to No. 2 in the Scout rankings, barely behind Georgia, but the two programs could be neck-and-neck until the end, with Ohio State still within striking distance.

The 247Sports composite rankings, which factors in most of the major media recruiting services, gives Alabama a slight lead over Ohio State and Georgia.

Heading into the final weekend, Alabama has 24 commitments, 12 of whom have already enrolled. While head coach Nick Saban doesn’t encourage players to leave high school early unless they really want to, an added benefit of having so many recruits on campus already is that it minimizes the chances of a late flip.

Regardless, no one is sure how many open spots Alabama has left, as Saban keeps the tally of scholarship players on the roster close to the vest. The recent decommitments of junior college cornerback Jhavonte Dean and kicker Brandon Ruiz have opened up a couple of slots, but Alabama is still in the midst of a numbers crunch.

The guess here is that Alabama would like to add another defensive back but may not be able to. The names to watch will be cornerback Christopher Henderson from Miami Columbus and safety Todd Harris out of Plaquemine High School in Louisiana. Harris took his official visit last week.

With that, here are the final recruiting predictions for the Crimson Tide.