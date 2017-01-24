    LiverpoolDownload App

    Liverpool Transfer News: Latest Rumours on William Carvalho and Mamadou Sakho

    Rob BlanchetteFeatured ColumnistJanuary 24, 2017

    Sporting Lisbon midfielder William Carvalho will not be arriving at Anfield in the near future, according to a senior journalist.

    James Pearce of the Liverpool Echo (h/t the Daily Star's Alex Harris) said the highly-rated Portugal international is not on Jurgen Klopp's shopping list as he hunts for additions to his squad.

    When asked in a question-and-answer forum if the powerful 24-year-old is on his way to Liverpool, Pearce stated: "He's not a transfer target for LFC."

    Portuguese newspaper A Bola (h/t Metro) had reported Carvalho was set to move to Merseyside in a potential £26 million deal. The player has been watched by Premier League clubs since the earlier days of his career, but he is yet to make the switch to a major European force.

    Pearce's information will disappoint Liverpool fans who would have welcomed the skill set on offer from the midfielder.

    The Angola-born talent is now a regular in Portugal's national squad and has become a reliable defensive entity.

    The player started five games at UEFA Euro 2016, according to WhoScored.com, as his country swept to victory in the tournament led by Cristiano Ronaldo.

    Here is the midfielder in action:

    In other news, Mamadou Sakho is preparing to clear out his locker at Melwood as he thinks about a switch before the January window slams shut.

    French magazine Le10Sport (via James Cambridge of the Express) reported the defender's disappointing spell on Merseyside could come to a swift end as Sakho considers transfers to Southampton or Russian side Spartak Moscow.

    At the top of his game, Sakho is a very competent centre-back, and a move to the Saints could work out for him in minimal time.

    He has plenty of experience and is a physical presence who can dominate strikers.

    However, he lacks consistency and focus to play at a top club, and a switch to Russian football might be more suitable as he adjusts back into life as a first-team performer.

