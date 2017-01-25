Winter X Games 2017: Aspen Dates, TV Schedule, Live Stream, Athletes, Event Info

    Outdoor SportsDownload App

    The 2017 Winter X Games from Aspen kick off Thursday with some of the best extreme athletes in the world on the slopes in Colorado.

    Whether you're braving the elements or watching in the comfort of your own home, fans can take in all the action over the four-day schedule.

    2017 Winter X Games TV, Live Stream Schedule
    Thursday, Jan. 26Time (ET)TVLive Stream
    Special Olympics Unified Snowboard Final1:30 - 2:30 p.m.NoneXGames.com
    Men's Ski Slopestyle Qualifier2:30 - 4:00 p.m.NoneXGames.com
    SnoCross Adaptive/Lead-in to SnoCross4:00 - 5:30 p.m.NoneXGames.com
    Women's Snowboard Big Air and Men's Snowboard SuperPipe Final10:00 - 12:00 a.m.ESPNXGames.com
    Friday, Jan. 27Time (ET)TV
    Men's Snowboard Slopestyle Qualifier3:00 - 5:30 p.m.NoneXGames.com
    Snow BikeCross Round 1 & Final4:30 - 5:30 p.m.NoneXGames.com
    Women's Ski SuperPipe Final8:30 - 9:30 p.m.NoneXGames.com
    Men's Ski SuperPipe and Men's Snowboard Big Air Final10:30 - 12:30 a.m.ESPNXGames.com
    Saturday, Jan. 28Time (ET)TV
    Men's Ski Slopestyle Final, Women's Snowboard Slopestyle Final and Snowmobile Freestyle Final1:00 - 6:00 p.m.ABCXGames.com
    Women's Ski Big Air Final, Women's Snowboard SuperPipe Final and Men's Ski Big Air Final6:15 - 11:00 p.m.ESPNXGames.com
    Sunday, Jan. 29Time (ET)TV
    Women's Ski Slopestyle Final, Men's Snowboard Slopestyle Final and Snowmobile Best Trick Final12:00 - 5:00 p.m.ESPNXGames.com
    XGames.ESPN.com
    2017 Winter X Games Full Schedule
    Thursday, Jan. 26Time (ET)
    Special Olympics Unified Snowboarding Final1:30 p.m.
    Men's Ski Slopestyle Qualifying2:30 p.m.
    Snowmobile SnoCross Adaptive Final4 p.m.
    Snowmobile SnoCross Round 1 and Final4:30 p.m.
    Women's Snowboard Big Air Final10 p.m.
    Men's Snowboard SuperPipe Final10:45 p.m.
    Friday, Jan. 27Time (ET)
    Men's Snowboard Slopestyle Qualifying3 p.m.
    Snow BikeCross Final4:30 p.m.
    Women's Ski SuperPipe Final8:30 p.m.
    Men's Ski SuperPipe Final10:30 p.m.
    Saturday, Jan. 28Time (ET)
    Men's Snowboard Big Air Final12 a.m.
    Men's Ski Slopestyle Final1 p.m.
    Women's Snowboard Slopestyle Final3:15 p.m.
    Snowmobile Freestyle Final5 p.m.
    Women's Ski Big Air Final8:15 p.m.
    Women's Snowboard SuperPipe Final9 p.m.
    Men's Ski Big Air Final10:30 p.m.
    Sunday, Jan. 29Time (ET)
    Women's Ski Slopestyle Final12 p.m.
    Men's Snowboard Slopestyle Final2 p.m.
    Snowmobile Best Trick Final4 p.m.
    XGames.ESPN.com

    Some big names will be descending upon Aspen, as 148 athletes were invited to the 2017 X Games. For the full list of athletes, click here

     

    Athletes to Watch

    Mark McMorris and Max Parrot

    Canada is expected to dominate in the men's snowboarding slopestyle, which combines the intricacies of grinding with the big-air opportunities to land huge trickslike a backside triple cork 1440. 

    That's the trick that helped Mark McMorris take the gold in X Games 2016, which was his sixth career medal in that event:

    But Canadian teammate Max Parrot has had success in the slopestyle over McMorris in the past. At the 2014 X Games, he took gold while McMorris settled for silver. 

    It happened again just a week ago at the 2017 Laax Open in Switzerland:

    Given the way these two have been snowboarding lately, it wouldn't be surprising if they made it to the podium once again this weekend in Aspen. 

     

    Chloe Kim

    Chloe Kim of the United States is just 16 years old, but she looks poised to complete her rise to power in the women's SuperPipe and stay there for years to come. 

    Kim already has four X Games medals in her trophy case, including three-straight golds in the superpipe over the past two years. 

    Two of those came in Aspen, while the other came in Oslo, Norway. 

    The first in 2015 unseated nine-time gold medalist Kelly Clark and forced the world to sit up and take notice of the then-14-year-old:

    While Cai Xuetong of China could mount a small charge toward the gold, Kim is the overwhelming favorite for the superpipe this weekend. 

     

    Stats courtesy of XGames.ESPN.com.

