Winter X Games 2017: Aspen Dates, TV Schedule, Live Stream, Athletes, Event Info

The 2017 Winter X Games from Aspen kick off Thursday with some of the best extreme athletes in the world on the slopes in Colorado.

Whether you're braving the elements or watching in the comfort of your own home, fans can take in all the action over the four-day schedule.

2017 Winter X Games TV, Live Stream Schedule Thursday, Jan. 26 Time (ET) TV Live Stream Special Olympics Unified Snowboard Final 1:30 - 2:30 p.m. None XGames.com Men's Ski Slopestyle Qualifier 2:30 - 4:00 p.m. None XGames.com SnoCross Adaptive/Lead-in to SnoCross 4:00 - 5:30 p.m. None XGames.com Women's Snowboard Big Air and Men's Snowboard SuperPipe Final 10:00 - 12:00 a.m. ESPN XGames.com Friday, Jan. 27 Time (ET) TV Men's Snowboard Slopestyle Qualifier 3:00 - 5:30 p.m. None XGames.com Snow BikeCross Round 1 & Final 4:30 - 5:30 p.m. None XGames.com Women's Ski SuperPipe Final 8:30 - 9:30 p.m. None XGames.com Men's Ski SuperPipe and Men's Snowboard Big Air Final 10:30 - 12:30 a.m. ESPN XGames.com Saturday, Jan. 28 Time (ET) TV Men's Ski Slopestyle Final, Women's Snowboard Slopestyle Final and Snowmobile Freestyle Final 1:00 - 6:00 p.m. ABC XGames.com Women's Ski Big Air Final, Women's Snowboard SuperPipe Final and Men's Ski Big Air Final 6:15 - 11:00 p.m. ESPN XGames.com Sunday, Jan. 29 Time (ET) TV Women's Ski Slopestyle Final, Men's Snowboard Slopestyle Final and Snowmobile Best Trick Final 12:00 - 5:00 p.m. ESPN XGames.com XGames.ESPN.com

2017 Winter X Games Full Schedule Thursday, Jan. 26 Time (ET) Special Olympics Unified Snowboarding Final 1:30 p.m. Men's Ski Slopestyle Qualifying 2:30 p.m. Snowmobile SnoCross Adaptive Final 4 p.m. Snowmobile SnoCross Round 1 and Final 4:30 p.m. Women's Snowboard Big Air Final 10 p.m. Men's Snowboard SuperPipe Final 10:45 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27 Time (ET) Men's Snowboard Slopestyle Qualifying 3 p.m. Snow BikeCross Final 4:30 p.m. Women's Ski SuperPipe Final 8:30 p.m. Men's Ski SuperPipe Final 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28 Time (ET) Men's Snowboard Big Air Final 12 a.m. Men's Ski Slopestyle Final 1 p.m. Women's Snowboard Slopestyle Final 3:15 p.m. Snowmobile Freestyle Final 5 p.m. Women's Ski Big Air Final 8:15 p.m. Women's Snowboard SuperPipe Final 9 p.m. Men's Ski Big Air Final 10:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29 Time (ET) Women's Ski Slopestyle Final 12 p.m. Men's Snowboard Slopestyle Final 2 p.m. Snowmobile Best Trick Final 4 p.m. XGames.ESPN.com

Some big names will be descending upon Aspen, as 148 athletes were invited to the 2017 X Games. For the full list of athletes, click here.

Athletes to Watch

Mark McMorris and Max Parrot

Canada is expected to dominate in the men's snowboarding slopestyle, which combines the intricacies of grinding with the big-air opportunities to land huge tricks—like a backside triple cork 1440.

That's the trick that helped Mark McMorris take the gold in X Games 2016, which was his sixth career medal in that event:

But Canadian teammate Max Parrot has had success in the slopestyle over McMorris in the past. At the 2014 X Games, he took gold while McMorris settled for silver.

It happened again just a week ago at the 2017 Laax Open in Switzerland:

Given the way these two have been snowboarding lately, it wouldn't be surprising if they made it to the podium once again this weekend in Aspen.

Chloe Kim

Chloe Kim of the United States is just 16 years old, but she looks poised to complete her rise to power in the women's SuperPipe and stay there for years to come.

Kim already has four X Games medals in her trophy case, including three-straight golds in the superpipe over the past two years.

Two of those came in Aspen, while the other came in Oslo, Norway.

The first in 2015 unseated nine-time gold medalist Kelly Clark and forced the world to sit up and take notice of the then-14-year-old:

While Cai Xuetong of China could mount a small charge toward the gold, Kim is the overwhelming favorite for the superpipe this weekend.

