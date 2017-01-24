    MMADownload App

    King Mo Lawal Savages Rampage Jackson over His Weight in Series of IG Posts

    MONTREAL, QC - APRIL 23: Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson interacts with media during the UFC 186 Ultimate Media Day at Scena on April 23, 2015 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
    Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images
    Steven RondinaFeatured ColumnistJanuary 24, 2017

    Quinton "Rampage" Jackson vs. "King" Mo Lawal is one of the best rivalries in the history of Bellator MMA. The feud was defined by merciless smack talk from both men and, with a rematch set for March 31, it comes as little surprise that they are going after one another hard. 

    And King Mo? Well, he's going after Rampage for his current softness. 

    At Bellator 170, Lawal took jabs at Jackson for being noticeably out of shape which Jackson acknowledged was both true, and that it "hit home." That gave the green light to Lawal to unleash a vicious series of social media posts, jeering the former UFC champion for his weight. Below are a few. 

     

    Rampage in a bathtub of donuts: 

    Rampage as Fat Albert:

    Rampage next to hot dog eating champ Kobayashi: 

     

    That's some savage stuff. 

    Even if Rampage's days as a 205 pounder are long gone, he remains a formidable fighter, and a terrifying knockout artist. And ultimately, given that their Bellator 175 fight is a heavyweight contest, his weight doesn't matter, as long as he comes in under 265 pounds.

     

