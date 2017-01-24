Roman Reigns Comments on Ronda Rousey's Potential Future in WWE

Ian Gavan/Getty Images

Should she decide to pursue a career in WWE, Ronda Rousey received a hearty endorsement from Roman Reigns.

In a Tuesday interview with Hannah Storm on SportsCenter, Reigns said he thought Rousey would make a seamless transition from MMA to professional wrestling.

"I think she's one of those athletes that gets that attention and all eyes are on her," he said. "So I think she definitely has the background, and she's got the base to build on, so she's got a great foundation."

Rousey made a cameo appearance at WrestleMania 31 in March 2015 when she and The Rock confronted Triple H and Stephanie McMahon.

In a November 2015 interview with Rolling Stone's James Montgomery, Rousey said she'd be open to showing up in WWE again:

I'm ready. I've seen NXT, I remember [Natalya] and Charlotte's match for the title. Nattie was actually training with the original Four Horsewomen to get ready for that fight. I have so many obligations, but I really want to find a way to make it happen. I'm a huge fan wrestling, and I would like to see the position of women in the sport continue to improve, so if I can be a part of it, great.

Following Rousey's loss to Amanda Nunes at UFC 207 in December, many have wondered whether the former UFC women's bantamweight champion would consider a career change.

She has seemingly accomplished everything she can in UFC. By moving to WWE, she'd be able to earn a healthy salary and rebuild her aura of invincibility, much as Brock Lesnar has since returning to the company from the UFC in 2012.

Some might argue Rousey's arrival would somewhat undermine WWE's burgeoning women's division, since it would take attention and the spotlight away from the full-time wrestlers. WWE's continued reliance on part-time stars such as Lesnar, The Rock, Sting and Bill Goldberg has often come at the cost of the long-term development of WWE's younger wrestlers.

Still, Rousey would bring a lot of mainstream attention to WWE and, if done right, elevate the entire women's division, exposing more fans to the in-ring product.