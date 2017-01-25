NFL Pro Bowl Skills Showdown 2017: Event Schedule, TV Info and Live Stream

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

Although interest in the Pro Bowl has waned in recent years, fans and players should be excited about the return of the Skills Showdown.

The all-star game itself will take place Sunday, Jan. 29, but before that we will get a chance to see the top players in the league battling in a variety of events in a fun atmosphere. By the end of the week, we will finally be able to answer the age-old question of which NFL player would be the best at dodgeball.

Considering it will be two whole weeks between NFL games that count and then seven months after that, fans should appreciate all the football they can watch while it's available.

Here is what you need to know about the skills challenge.

Pro Bowl Skills Showdown

Where: ESPN's Wide World of Sports, Orlando, Florida

When: Thursday, Jan. 26

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Events

Epic Pro Bowl Dodgeball

Power Relay Challenge

Precision Passing

Best Hands

The NFL announced the participating players on each team earlier this week:

At first glance, the NFC seems to have more athleticism on its team between Odell Beckham Jr., Patrick Peterson and Ezekiel Elliott. While the positions otherwise match up, the NFC has a running back in Elliott while the AFC has an offensive lineman in Joe Thomas.

Peterson specifically is ready to put on a show:

Of course, you should never count out a team with Von Miller. Thomas also moves quite well for a tackle and could surprise some people without his pads on. With a slightly older team, the AFC could be ready to send a message to its younger counterparts.

Dodgeball will be one of the top events many will talk about due to its unique nature, although plenty of coaches and owners will be praying that it doesn't lead to injury. We know each of these players can move, although throwing might be a bigger question mark.

Throwing accuracy will also be on display in the Skills Showdown with Alex Smith and Dak Prescott leading the way in a Precision Passing competition. The players will have to hit moving targets of varying distances to earn points for their team.

Prescott ranked fourth in the NFL with a 67.8 completion percentage, but the veteran Smith could teach the rookie a lesson in this battle.

The quarterbacks will also take part in the Best Hands competition, pairing up with receivers—presumably Beckham and T.Y. Hilton—to see which team can connect on the most passes within a time limit.

Finally, the pure speed of each competitor will be on display during a relay race between the two teams.

The AFC team will be led by captains Jerome Bettis and Ray Lewis, while the NFC has Tony Gonzalez and Charles Woodson leading the way. Hopefully the players and captains don't end up getting too competitive in what should be a fun night all-around.