AFCON 2017: Scores, Results, Standings and Updated Schedule After Tuesday

Ivory Coast were officially eliminated from the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations after slipping to a 1-0 defeat against Morocco in Group D on Tuesday. Rachid Alioui netted the game's only goal as Ivory Coast crashed out despite the obvious talent in their ranks.

The group was won by Congo DR after the tournament's top scorer Junior Kabananga helped his nation record a 3-1 win over outmatched Togo in the day's other game.

Here are the scores from Tuesday's matches:

AFCON 2017 Results: Tuesday Scores Team A Score Team B Morocco 1-0 Ivory Coast Togo 1-3 Congo DR BBC Sport

Here's what those results mean for the group standings:

AFCON 2017 Standings: Group C Position Nation Played Won Drawn Lost Goal Difference Points 1 Congo DR 3 2 1 0 3 7 2 Morocco 3 2 0 1 2 6 3 Ivory Coast 3 0 2 1 -1 2 4 Togo 3 0 1 2 -4 1 BBC Sport

Here are the upcoming fixtures:

AFCON 2017 Updated Schedule: Wednesday Fixtures Group Time Match D 7 p.m. Egypt vs. Ghana D 7 p.m. Uganda vs. Mali BBC Sport

Ivory Coast's starting XI was littered with familiar faces, including Premier League stars Manchester United centre-back Eric Bailly and Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha. Manchester City loanee Wilfried Bony was also involved, along with Paris Saint-Germain full-back Serge Aurier.

Kalou went close during a half of few chances for both sides. ISSOUF SANOGO/Getty Images

Bayern Munich centre-back Medhi Benatia was expected to keep Ivory Coast's quality attack at bay. Yet it proved anything other than an easy task when Salomon Kalou and Co. set about attacking with pace, power and neat passing combinations in the final third.

One such combination saw Kalou and Zaha execute a neat one-two, allowing the latter to shoot. However, Zaha's effort was rebuffed at the near post by Morocco goalkeeper Munir Mohand Mohamedi.

Sadly, Zaha's effort was one of the few clear-cut chances during the opening 45 minutes. Instead, the first half was a tight affair where defenders dominated.

In particular, United man Bailly caught the eye, according to Goal's Kris Voakes:

The pace of play hardly increased after the break, with Zaha and Kalou constantly thwarted in forward areas. Their frustrations were compounded when substitute Alioui netted for Morocco in spectacular fashion. He spotted Ivory Coast stopper Sylvain Gbohouo off his line and punished his poor positioning with a dipping shot from distance.

Morocco's win couldn't alter the picture at the top of the group where DR Congo emerged as winners after beating Togo 2-0. DR Congo boasted ample physical power thanks to Newcastle United's Chancel Mbemba, Ingolstadt defender Marcel Tisserand and Norwich City midfield man Youssouf Mulumbu.

It was Mbemba who teed up Kabananga to give the Congolese the lead just shy of the half-hour mark. Less than 10 minutes into the second half, Tisserand crossed for Firmin Ndombe Mubele to double the lead.

DR Congo were coasting until the 69th minute when Kodjo Fo-Doh Laba dragged a low shot into the bottom corner of the net. As it stood, DR Congo still topped the group but faced a ton of pressure as the game entered its final stage.

Kabananga sent Congo on the way to winning the group. JUSTIN TALLIS/Getty Images

The pressure was eased on 80 minutes when Paul-Jose M'Poku scored Congo's third. It was good enough to give DR Congo first place and a spot in the last eight.

DR Congo have performed above expectations, while Ivory Coast have disappointed mightily considering their experience and apparent quality.