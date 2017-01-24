Copa del Rey 2017: Tuesday's Quarter-Final, Leg 2 Result and Reaction

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images

Alaves progressed from their quarter-final match against Alcorcon in the Copa del Rey on Tuesday night, as the pair played out a goalless draw in the second leg at the Mendizorrotza Stadium.

The result was enough to see the hosts prevail 2-0 on aggregate.

Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid feature in their second-leg affairs on Wednesday, as they face Celta Vigo and Eibar, respectively.

Barcelona play Real Sociedad at the Camp Nou on Thursday as the last-four sides are decided.

Here is Tuesday's confirmed Copa result:

Copa del Rey 2017: Tuesday's Quarter-Final Second Leg Home Score Away Alaves 0-0 Alcorcon BBC Sport

Recap

Alaves knew a conservative performance and clean sheet would see them reach the glamour phase of the Copa, and their goalless encounter was enough to book a spot in the last four.

The Glorious One was the overwhelming favourite to overcome the Segunda Division team and progressed with little fuss.

Alaves had skipped to a 2-0 first-leg advantage, with Alcorcon more focused on their league campaign than the cup.

The hosts required minimum effort at the Mendizorrotza and didn't need to push through the gears to achieve their objective.

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images

David Rodriguez did not feature for the Potters, and his lack of threat and experience hamstrung Alcorcon.

The visitors did press the ball in an attempt to pressurise their La Liga opponents, but there was a gulf in class in vital positions.

The minnows from the Spanish capital faded as the match progressed, allowing Alaves more time and space.

The hosts were also missing vital attacking components for the second leg and were content to simply contain any threat on the counter.

Mauricio Pellegrino watched his men cruise into the semi-finals, but Alcorcon's good run in the tournament will be remembered.