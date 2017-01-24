Dwyane Wade Comments on Concerns Amid Disappointing Season for Bulls

Gary Dineen/Getty Images

After beginning the season 10-6, the Chicago Bulls (22-23) have hovered around .500 for much of December and January, which has led to a level of consternation from star Dwyane Wade.

"I'm 35. I do get concerned," he said Tuesday, according to ESPN.com's Nick Friedell.

Wade also explained how he's worried Chicago has already peaked and won't improve in the second half:

I don't know if it's that simple, if it's that black and white. I think you see certain teams throughout a year can get better and you see certain teams—you will see it. You can tell that it's just who they are. I've been on both. I've been on teams that it's just who you are and you deal with it for the whole year. And some teams you get better as the years go on. Right now we are who we are.

Wade is signed for next year but can opt out of the deal this summer.

Last week, he said he had reservations about staying with the Bulls in the event they pull the trigger on a full rebuild, per Friedell: "I would be a liar to say that I want to play on a team with all 21-year-olds. You know what I mean? And be a part of the future building. I would be a fool to say that. But you also want to be in the best position for what you think is for you at that time, too."

It's easy to see why Wade signed with Chicago in the first place. It represented a homecoming, and ESPN.com's Ramona Shelburne, Marc Stein and Brian Windhorst reported in July the Miami Heat had offered him $7 million less over two years than the Bulls did.

At the same time, though, Wade joined a team that was clearly on the way down. The process began with the firing of Tom Thibodeau in May 2015, and the offseason departures of Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah ushered in a new era of Bulls basketball.

Beyond Jimmy Butler, the Bulls have few pieces that point to them being title contenders in the next few years, and they're only a half-game ahead of the Milwaukee Bucks for the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.

Bleacher Report's Ric Bucher reported Jan. 5 the Bulls have engaged teams in a potential Butler trade, which would push title contention even further down the road:

Joakim Noah Makes an Embarrassing Free Throw Attempt Versus Pacers Dion Waiters Drills the Three to Win the Game Against the Warriors Giannis Antetokounmpo Drains the Three Westbrook Scores Game-Winner and Earns Another Triple-Double to Defeat Jazz LeBron James Nails a Clutch 3-Pointer to Tie the Game vs. Spurs Eleven Years Ago Today, Kobe Bryant Dropped 81 Points on the Raptors Greg Anthony's Starting 5: Top 5 Question Marks at the Halfway Point Howard Beck and Ric Bucher's 1st-Half Disappointments KD Has His Best Game of the Season vs. Thunder Was the NBA Right or Wrong to Reduce Fan Influence on All-Star Starters? Who Should Star in the Remake of 'White Men Can’t Jump'? The Greek Freak vs. the Beard: Harden and Giannis Face Off in Houston Allen Iverson Will Reportedly Coach Former NBA Stars in 3-on-3 Tournament Mr. December: See John Wall Once Again End the Year as NBA's Player of the Month Greg Anthony's Starting 5: the Top 5 Trade Targets in the NBA Jordan Clarkson Fouls Goran Dragic & James Johnson Isn't Having It Top 3 Landing Spots If the Chicago Bulls Move All-Star Jimmy Butler Giannis vs. Porzingis: Battle of the International Unicorns James Harden vs. Russell Westbrook: Who's the Real MVP? Ric Bucher's NBA Power Rankings: New Year Sees a New Team at #1 Bucher Buzz: the Reason the Hawks Are Likely to Trade Paul Millsap and Others Bucher Buzz: League Sources Say Bulls Have Begun Shopping Jimmy Butler Who Will Grab the 8th Seed in the Western Conference? Howard Beck Predicts the NBA All-Star Teams in Each Conference Is Rondo's Relationship with the Bulls Beyond Repair? What's Wrong with the New York Knicks? Greg Anthony's Starting 5: Who Has the Most to Prove in 2017? James Harden Connects with Montrezl Harrell with the Between-the-Legs Dime Jrue Holiday Dunks on Kristaps Porzingis Isaiah Thomas Scores Career High 52 Points Versus the Miami Heat Tommy Heinsohn Goes Nuts After Isaiah Thomas Scores His 50th Point Giannis Antetokounmpo Blocks the Two-Time Slam Dunk Champ Doc and Austin Rivers Receive 1st-Half Ejections Against the Houston Rockets Lopez Does a Double Clothesline Clutch Under Pressure: MVP Steph Curry Steps Up with the Game on the Line Greg Anthony's Starting 5: the NBA's Best Ball-Handlers Kevin Durant Is an Assassin: the Former MVP Leads the NBA's Best Superteam Tim Duncan Ends His Speech with Some Jokes Coach Gregg Popovich Fights Off the Feelings During His Speech Rest in Peace, Craig Sager: Paying Tribute to a Legendary NBA Sideline Reporter James Harden Is an Assassin: the Beard Makes His Case for NBA MVP Howard Beck's NBA Awards at the Quarter-Mark of the Season DeMarcus Cousins Trade Rumors: Is the All-Star Center 'Damaged Goods'? Is the Phil Jackson/Carmelo Anthony Feud Being Blown Out of Proportion? Clutch Curry: Is Steph the Master of Late-Game Heroics? Greg Anthony's Starting 5: the NBA's Biggest Underperformers So Far Russell Westbrook Gets His 7th Straight Triple-Double Sam Dekker Posterizes Enes Kanter Cleveland Cavaliers Rick Roll'd Ric Bucher's NBA Power Rankings LeBron vs. Melo: the Rivalry Continues Between Superstar Friends Can VR Save DeAndre Jordan's Free-Throw Percentage? Klay Thompson Career High 60 Points Greg Anthony's Starting 5: The NBA's Best Duos LeBron vs. Wade: Legendary Heat Teammates Face Off in Hometown Clash Ric Bucher's NBA Power Rankings: for the 5th Straight Week There's a New #1 The NBA's Early Season Contenders and Pretenders The Top Plays from the 1st Month of the 2016-17 NBA Season Just How Much Will the Knicks Regret Joakim Noah's Monster Contract? Averaging a Triple-Double, Is the MVP Now Russell Westbrook's to Lose?

Wade's opting out of his deal wouldn't necessarily be a bad thing for all parties involved.

The front office would be under less pressure to win now and thus could build for the long term, and his departure would free up $23.8 million in cap space, per Spotrac. Wade, meanwhile, would have a better opportunity to win a fourth NBA title before he retires.