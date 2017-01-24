Manchester United Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Ivan Rakitic and Ashley Young

LLUIS GENE/Getty Images

Reported Manchester United transfer target Ivan Rakitic has revealed he hasn't turned down a new contract from Barcelona. The Croatia international wants to stay at the Camp Nou for the rest of his career.

Rakitic made it clear how much he's enjoying life at the Camp Nou, according to Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo (h/t Liam Spence of the Daily Express): "My dream is to stay here forever. The (club) president and my representative Arturo Canales are in talks to reach the best thing for both (parties)."

The midfield man also provided additional details regarding his ongoing contract talks with the Catalan club: "I have not been able to reject any offer because we are talking. I trust that I will stay—I trust in the president and in my representative Arturo Canales, who are in talks."

Rakitic's stance will come as bad news for United after the club was recently identified as a keen suitor for the 28-year-old former Sevilla ace.

Back in November, Jeremy Cross of the Daily Star reported that the Red Devils were desperate to sign the player manager Jose Mourinho saw as a possible successor to 35-year-old deep-lying playmaker Michael Carrick.

Rakitic has the quality to be an obvious replacement for Carrick. He boasts exceptional vision, technique and creative instincts. Rakitic is also an energetic and tenacious workhorse who is never shy about mixing it up in the middle.

In other words, the Barca man is the exact type of midfielder who could handle the transition from a more advanced, box-to-box role to a deeper position with defensive responsibilities. It's the same switch Carrick made after joining United from Tottenham Hotspur in 2006.

His passing quality has been the catalyst for most of United's best approach play this season. The fact that Spanish schemer Ander Herrera has played deep in Carrick's absence shows how much United value a playmaker in front of the back four.

However, Mourinho will have to cast his net a little wider to find the next Carrick.

Ashley Young Asks for Loan Switch

One player ready to leave Old Trafford now is winger Ashley Young, as the 31-year-old has asked Mourinho to let him go on loan, according to the Daily Mail's Simon Jones.

Young wants more playing time, but it's not clear if United are ready to let him leave just yet, per Jones: "United have still to decide whether to let him go as Mourinho wants Young for their Europa League and FA Cup campaigns. ... They do not intend to make any more changes to their squad in this window but will consider Young's request."



Young has been drawing interest from other Premier League clubs as well as Chinese side Shandong Luneng, per Sky Sports News HQ.

It makes sense for Young to push for more playing time considering he's made a mere five starts in all competitions this season, according to WhoScored.com. The number is unlikely to improve significantly—not when Mourinho's squad is loaded with other options for the flanks.

United's manager can call on pacy forwards Anthony Martial, Jesse Lingard or Marcus Rashford to play wide. He could also deploy stylish schemers Juan Mata and Henrikh Mkhitaryan on the edges of a front three.

By contrast, Young's most frequent use recently has been to play as a makeshift full-back. Yet this is a player who is more effective in the final third than in defensive areas.

United are still competing in four competitions, so it makes sense for Mourinho to want to keep a big squad together—even if it means Young spending most of the season on the bench.