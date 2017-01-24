    NFLDownload App

    Johnny Manziel Says Twitter Has Been Distraction for Him

    SEATTLE, WA - DECEMBER 20: Johnny Manziel #2 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the game against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field on December 20, 2015 in Seattle, Washington. The Seahawks defeated the Browns 30-13. (Photo by Rob Leiter via Getty Images)
    Rob Leiter/Getty Images
    Mike ChiariFeatured ColumnistJanuary 24, 2017

    After deleting his Twitter account Monday, former Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel explained the reasoning behind his decision. 

    According to TMZ Sports, the former Heisman Trophy winner said the following Tuesday in regard to leaving the social media platform: "Twitter has been nothing but a distraction for me. I've said all I can say. Now I need to shut the hell up and work on bettering myself and my situation."

    Manziel's account deletion came shortly after he tweeted advice to President Donald Trump, per ESPN.com: "Yo, POTUS even I know to stay away from the notifications section on twitter. S--t will drive you crazy, lead the country and let them hate. ... Control what you can control and let the rest fall by the wayside."

    Manziel recently told ESPN.com's Ed Werder he is sober and working toward making a comeback to the NFL: "[My goal is to] play football. A preseason game, anything I don't care what it is. ... Only need one team to believe in me, and I'll do anything to make that a possibility."

    The Browns selected Manziel with the No. 22 overall pick in the 2014 NFL draft out of Texas A&M, but they waived him after two seasons.

    Manziel struggled on the field to the tune of a 2-6 record as a starter, and he created myriad distractions off the field as well.

    Should a team decide to sign Manziel, ESPN.com's Jane McManus reported in November he is facing a six-game suspension stemming from a domestic violence case he reached a dismissal agreement for in December.

