Bobby Wagner Sets Seahawks Single-Season Tackles Record

Seattle Seahawks inside linebacker Bobby Wagner recorded a franchise-best 167 tackles during the 2016 season, per NFL Communications.

Wagner led the NFL in the category, clearing the next-closest player (Zach Brown) by 18. He has now topped the century mark in tackles in each of his five NFL seasons. Additionally, he posted a career-high three interceptions to the ledger in 2016 while also recording two sacks.

The 26-year-old Utah State product's efforts assisted the Seahawks defense in another dominant campaign, as Seattle allowed just 18.3 points per contest. The mark was good for third-best during the regular season, with only the New England Patriots (15.6 points) and New York Giants (17.8) allowing fewer on a per-game basis.

A second-round selection in 2012, Wagner has served as a consistent presence in the middle of the Seahawks defense ever since. Over his five campaigns with Seattle, Wagner has missed eight contests. He has also participated in each of the team's five postseason runs, including the franchise's first Super Bowl victory in February 2014.

Wagner inked a four-year contract extension with the Seahawks prior to last season, ensuring he will remain in Seattle through 2019. With most of the team's vital defensive players already under contract for next season, the defense should be among the league's elite again in 2017.