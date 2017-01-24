Jason Pierre-Paul: Latest News, Rumors and Speculation on Giants DE's Future
January 24, 2017
Rob Leiter/Getty Images
Everyone knows Jason Pierre-Paul will be expensive this offseason, and if the New York Giants defensive end has his way, his next contract will be on par with that of a high-profile teammate.
Ralph Vacchiano of SNY reported Pierre-Paul will seek a contract similar to the five-year, $85 million deal the Giants gave Olivier Vernon in free agency.
Pierre-Paul, 28, recorded 53 tackles and seven sacks in 12 games this past season. It marked a return to form for the former Pro Bowler, whose career was put in jeopardy by a 2015 fireworks incident that severely injured his right hand.
More to follow.
