    Jason Pierre-Paul: Latest News, Rumors and Speculation on Giants DE's Future

    PITTSBURGH, PA - DECEMBER 04: Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the New York Giants in action during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on December 4, 2016 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The Steelers defeated the Giants 24-14. (Photo by Rob Leiter via Getty Images)
    Rob Leiter/Getty Images
    Tyler ConwayFeatured ColumnistJanuary 24, 2017

    Everyone knows Jason Pierre-Paul will be expensive this offseason, and if the New York Giants defensive end has his way, his next contract will be on par with that of a high-profile teammate. 

    Ralph Vacchiano of SNY reported Pierre-Paul will seek a contract similar to the five-year, $85 million deal the Giants gave Olivier Vernon in free agency.

    Pierre-Paul, 28, recorded 53 tackles and seven sacks in 12 games this past season. It marked a return to form for the former Pro Bowler, whose career was put in jeopardy by a 2015 fireworks incident that severely injured his right hand.

