    Stephen Curry, LeBron James Lead List of NBA's Merchandise Sales

    CLEVELAND, OH - DECEMBER 25: LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors on December 25, 2016 at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio.
    David Liam Kyle/Getty Images
    Joseph ZuckerFeatured ColumnistJanuary 24, 2017

    Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry may have lost in the 2016 NBA Finals, but he still owns bragging rights over Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James in terms of jersey sales.

    According to ESPN.com's Darren Rovell, citing a league announcement Tuesday, Curry was the biggest individual merchandise-driver in the NBA from October through December, with James finishing second.

    Curry retains the top spot—leading in 43 of the 50 states—while the Warriors remain No. 1 in terms of team merchandise.

    Top 15 NBA Player Jersey Sales
    RankPlayerTeam2015 Rank
    1Stephen CurryGolden State Warriors1
    2LeBron JamesCleveland Cavaliers2
    3Kevin DurantGolden State Warriors5
    4Kyrie IrvingCleveland Cavaliers8
    5Russell WestbrookOklahoma City Thunder7
    6Dwyane WadeChicago BullsNR
    7Kristaps PorzingisNew York Knicks4
    8Kawhi LeonardSan Antonio SpursNR
    9Jimmy ButlerChicago Bulls10
    10Derrick RoseNew York Knicks6
    11Klay ThompsonGolden State Warriors11
    12James HardenHouston Rockets9
    13Damian LillardPortland Trail BlazersNR
    14Giannis AntetokounmpoMilwaukee BucksNR
    15Carmelo AnthonyNew York Knicks15
    Sources: NBA.com, ESPN.com's Darren Rovell
    Top 15 NBA Team Merchandise Sales
    RankTeam2015 Rank
    1Golden State Warriors1
    2Cleveland Cavaliers3
    3Los Angeles Lakers4
    4Chicago Bulls2
    5New York Knicks5
    6San Antonio Spurs6
    7Oklahoma City Thunder7
    8Boston Celtics9
    9Philadelphia 76ersNR
    10Toronto RaptorsNR
    Sources: NBA.com, ESPN.com's Darren Rovell

    Moving to the Chicago Bulls has resulted in a spike in Dwyane Wade's jersey sales. He wasn't even among the top 15 at the end of 2015 but climbed to No. 6 in 2016. 

    With Tim Duncan retired, Kawhi Leonard is the unquestioned star for the San Antonio Spurs, and his jersey sales indicate as much. He had the second-biggest rise behind Wade, going from unranked to No. 8.

    Paul George, Chris Paul and Anthony Davis all fell out of the top 15 after sitting 12th, 13th and 14th, respectively. George and Davis both play in smaller markets, while demand for Paul's jersey may be waning in his sixth season with the Los Angeles Clippers, much as Wade's did during his last year with the Miami Heat.

    Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the most interesting names to watch in this year's top 15. The Milwaukee Bucks guard is having a breakout 2016-17 season. He's averaging 23.7 points, 8.8 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game and has delivered a number of highlight-reel dunks.

    James, 32, isn't getting any younger, and Antetokounmpo, 22, is poised to be among the next generation of stars in the Eastern Conference.

