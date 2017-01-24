Stephen Curry, LeBron James Lead List of NBA's Merchandise Sales

David Liam Kyle/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry may have lost in the 2016 NBA Finals, but he still owns bragging rights over Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James in terms of jersey sales.

According to ESPN.com's Darren Rovell, citing a league announcement Tuesday, Curry was the biggest individual merchandise-driver in the NBA from October through December, with James finishing second.

Curry retains the top spot—leading in 43 of the 50 states—while the Warriors remain No. 1 in terms of team merchandise.

Top 15 NBA Player Jersey Sales Rank Player Team 2015 Rank 1 Stephen Curry Golden State Warriors 1 2 LeBron James Cleveland Cavaliers 2 3 Kevin Durant Golden State Warriors 5 4 Kyrie Irving Cleveland Cavaliers 8 5 Russell Westbrook Oklahoma City Thunder 7 6 Dwyane Wade Chicago Bulls NR 7 Kristaps Porzingis New York Knicks 4 8 Kawhi Leonard San Antonio Spurs NR 9 Jimmy Butler Chicago Bulls 10 10 Derrick Rose New York Knicks 6 11 Klay Thompson Golden State Warriors 11 12 James Harden Houston Rockets 9 13 Damian Lillard Portland Trail Blazers NR 14 Giannis Antetokounmpo Milwaukee Bucks NR 15 Carmelo Anthony New York Knicks 15 Sources: NBA.com, ESPN.com's Darren Rovell

Top 15 NBA Team Merchandise Sales Rank Team 2015 Rank 1 Golden State Warriors 1 2 Cleveland Cavaliers 3 3 Los Angeles Lakers 4 4 Chicago Bulls 2 5 New York Knicks 5 6 San Antonio Spurs 6 7 Oklahoma City Thunder 7 8 Boston Celtics 9 9 Philadelphia 76ers NR 10 Toronto Raptors NR Sources: NBA.com, ESPN.com's Darren Rovell

Moving to the Chicago Bulls has resulted in a spike in Dwyane Wade's jersey sales. He wasn't even among the top 15 at the end of 2015 but climbed to No. 6 in 2016.

With Tim Duncan retired, Kawhi Leonard is the unquestioned star for the San Antonio Spurs, and his jersey sales indicate as much. He had the second-biggest rise behind Wade, going from unranked to No. 8.

Paul George, Chris Paul and Anthony Davis all fell out of the top 15 after sitting 12th, 13th and 14th, respectively. George and Davis both play in smaller markets, while demand for Paul's jersey may be waning in his sixth season with the Los Angeles Clippers, much as Wade's did during his last year with the Miami Heat.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the most interesting names to watch in this year's top 15. The Milwaukee Bucks guard is having a breakout 2016-17 season. He's averaging 23.7 points, 8.8 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game and has delivered a number of highlight-reel dunks.

LeBron James Nails a Clutch 3-Pointer to Tie the Game vs. Spurs Eleven Years Ago Today, Kobe Bryant Dropped 81 Points on the Raptors Greg Anthony's Starting 5: Top 5 Question Marks at the Halfway Point Howard Beck and Ric Bucher's 1st-Half Disappointments KD Has His Best Game of the Season vs. Thunder Was the NBA Right or Wrong to Reduce Fan Influence on All-Star Starters? Who Should Star in the Remake of 'White Men Can’t Jump'? The Greek Freak vs. the Beard: Harden and Giannis Face Off in Houston Allen Iverson Will Reportedly Coach Former NBA Stars in 3-on-3 Tournament Mr. December: See John Wall Once Again End the Year as NBA's Player of the Month Greg Anthony's Starting 5: the Top 5 Trade Targets in the NBA Jordan Clarkson Fouls Goran Dragic & James Johnson Isn't Having It Top 3 Landing Spots If the Chicago Bulls Move All-Star Jimmy Butler Giannis vs. Porzingis: Battle of the International Unicorns James Harden vs. Russell Westbrook: Who's the Real MVP? Ric Bucher's NBA Power Rankings: New Year Sees a New Team at #1 Bucher Buzz: the Reason the Hawks Are Likely to Trade Paul Millsap and Others Bucher Buzz: League Sources Say Bulls Have Begun Shopping Jimmy Butler Who Will Grab the 8th Seed in the Western Conference? Howard Beck Predicts the NBA All-Star Teams in Each Conference Is Rondo's Relationship with the Bulls Beyond Repair? What's Wrong with the New York Knicks? Greg Anthony's Starting 5: Who Has the Most to Prove in 2017? James Harden Connects with Montrezl Harrell with the Between-the-Legs Dime Jrue Holiday Dunks on Kristaps Porzingis Isaiah Thomas Scores Career High 52 Points Versus the Miami Heat Tommy Heinsohn Goes Nuts After Isaiah Thomas Scores His 50th Point Giannis Antetokounmpo Blocks the Two-Time Slam Dunk Champ Doc and Austin Rivers Receive 1st-Half Ejections Against the Houston Rockets Lopez Does a Double Clothesline Clutch Under Pressure: MVP Steph Curry Steps Up with the Game on the Line Greg Anthony's Starting 5: the NBA's Best Ball-Handlers Kevin Durant Is an Assassin: the Former MVP Leads the NBA's Best Superteam Tim Duncan Ends His Speech with Some Jokes Coach Gregg Popovich Fights Off the Feelings During His Speech Rest in Peace, Craig Sager: Paying Tribute to a Legendary NBA Sideline Reporter James Harden Is an Assassin: the Beard Makes His Case for NBA MVP Howard Beck's NBA Awards at the Quarter-Mark of the Season DeMarcus Cousins Trade Rumors: Is the All-Star Center 'Damaged Goods'? Is the Phil Jackson/Carmelo Anthony Feud Being Blown Out of Proportion? Clutch Curry: Is Steph the Master of Late-Game Heroics? Greg Anthony's Starting 5: the NBA's Biggest Underperformers So Far Russell Westbrook Gets His 7th Straight Triple-Double Sam Dekker Posterizes Enes Kanter Cleveland Cavaliers Rick Roll'd Ric Bucher's NBA Power Rankings LeBron vs. Melo: the Rivalry Continues Between Superstar Friends Can VR Save DeAndre Jordan's Free-Throw Percentage? Klay Thompson Career High 60 Points Greg Anthony's Starting 5: The NBA's Best Duos LeBron vs. Wade: Legendary Heat Teammates Face Off in Hometown Clash Ric Bucher's NBA Power Rankings: for the 5th Straight Week There's a New #1 The NBA's Early Season Contenders and Pretenders The Top Plays from the 1st Month of the 2016-17 NBA Season Just How Much Will the Knicks Regret Joakim Noah's Monster Contract? Averaging a Triple-Double, Is the MVP Now Russell Westbrook's to Lose? Will Anyone Challenge the Cavaliers for the Eastern Conference's #1 Seed? Is It Time for Panic or Patience in Minnesota for the Struggling Timberwolves? Greg Anthony's Starting 5: the NBA's Top Defensive Teams Andrew Wiggins Unloads Monster 1-Handed Dunk on Warriors' JaVale McGee

James, 32, isn't getting any younger, and Antetokounmpo, 22, is poised to be among the next generation of stars in the Eastern Conference.