Stephen Curry, LeBron James Lead List of NBA's Merchandise Sales
Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry may have lost in the 2016 NBA Finals, but he still owns bragging rights over Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James in terms of jersey sales.
According to ESPN.com's Darren Rovell, citing a league announcement Tuesday, Curry was the biggest individual merchandise-driver in the NBA from October through December, with James finishing second.
Curry retains the top spot—leading in 43 of the 50 states—while the Warriors remain No. 1 in terms of team merchandise.
|Top 15 NBA Player Jersey Sales
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|2015 Rank
|1
|Stephen Curry
|Golden State Warriors
|1
|2
|LeBron James
|Cleveland Cavaliers
|2
|3
|Kevin Durant
|Golden State Warriors
|5
|4
|Kyrie Irving
|Cleveland Cavaliers
|8
|5
|Russell Westbrook
|Oklahoma City Thunder
|7
|6
|Dwyane Wade
|Chicago Bulls
|NR
|7
|Kristaps Porzingis
|New York Knicks
|4
|8
|Kawhi Leonard
|San Antonio Spurs
|NR
|9
|Jimmy Butler
|Chicago Bulls
|10
|10
|Derrick Rose
|New York Knicks
|6
|11
|Klay Thompson
|Golden State Warriors
|11
|12
|James Harden
|Houston Rockets
|9
|13
|Damian Lillard
|Portland Trail Blazers
|NR
|14
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|Milwaukee Bucks
|NR
|15
|Carmelo Anthony
|New York Knicks
|15
|Sources: NBA.com, ESPN.com's Darren Rovell
|Top 15 NBA Team Merchandise Sales
|Rank
|Team
|2015 Rank
|1
|Golden State Warriors
|1
|2
|Cleveland Cavaliers
|3
|3
|Los Angeles Lakers
|4
|4
|Chicago Bulls
|2
|5
|New York Knicks
|5
|6
|San Antonio Spurs
|6
|7
|Oklahoma City Thunder
|7
|8
|Boston Celtics
|9
|9
|Philadelphia 76ers
|NR
|10
|Toronto Raptors
|NR
|Sources: NBA.com, ESPN.com's Darren Rovell
Moving to the Chicago Bulls has resulted in a spike in Dwyane Wade's jersey sales. He wasn't even among the top 15 at the end of 2015 but climbed to No. 6 in 2016.
With Tim Duncan retired, Kawhi Leonard is the unquestioned star for the San Antonio Spurs, and his jersey sales indicate as much. He had the second-biggest rise behind Wade, going from unranked to No. 8.
Paul George, Chris Paul and Anthony Davis all fell out of the top 15 after sitting 12th, 13th and 14th, respectively. George and Davis both play in smaller markets, while demand for Paul's jersey may be waning in his sixth season with the Los Angeles Clippers, much as Wade's did during his last year with the Miami Heat.
Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the most interesting names to watch in this year's top 15. The Milwaukee Bucks guard is having a breakout 2016-17 season. He's averaging 23.7 points, 8.8 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game and has delivered a number of highlight-reel dunks.
James, 32, isn't getting any younger, and Antetokounmpo, 22, is poised to be among the next generation of stars in the Eastern Conference.
