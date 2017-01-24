England vs. Sweden Women's Soccer: Score and Reaction for 2017 Friendly

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Sweden's and England's women's soccer teams played out a disappointing goalless draw on Tuesday, as both sides rotated their squads in a friendly at the Pinatar Arena in Murcia, Spain.

The best chance of the match came in the second half as the hosts earned a penalty, but Kosovare Asllani's effort was saved by goalkeeper Siobhan Chamberlain.

England were looking to bounce back after recent defeat, losing to Norway 1-0 in a friendly, and they dominated the first half without causing a major threat.

England's official Twitter feed provided details of their selection:

The Lionesses had the best parts of a poor and uninspiring first half, with both teams well below their usual intensity.

Karen Carney was the main threat for England, and the wizard appeared dangerous as she penetrated the final third.

Sweden won silver at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games, but neither they nor England could find the verve needed in this game.

England described the action in a drab first half:

The scores were level at half-time, and England had given Sweden a workout with their movement on and off the ball.

Neither side made a change during the interval, opting to stick with their starting members.

Pauline Hammarlund of Sweden had the best chance of the match as she pressed for a goal, but goalkeeper Chamberlain got a hand to the ball to deny her glory.

The Liverpool Ladies stopper had experienced a quiet night up until that point, but she came alive at the right moment to save her team.

England manager Mark Sampson made his first changes on the hour mark, drafting in Chelsea's Gemma Davison. The player replaced Blues team-mate Claire Rafferty.

Carney gave way for Manchester City's Demi Stokes for the last 20 minutes, as England attempted to stiffen their selection.

Sampson was the loudest person in the arena, often heard bellowing from the technical area above the voices of his players.

The Pinatar Arena's official Twitter feed provided media from the game in the second half:

Sweden had their best chance of scoring with 13 minutes remaining as the hosts earned a clear penalty.

Gilly Flaherty mistimed her slide tackle in the box, and Lotta Schelin fell to the floor as the Chelsea player held her head in her hands.

City striker Asllani stepped up to take the penalty, but her effort was well saved by Chamberlain to her left.

England shared footage of the stopper's save:

The miss concluded the major action in the match, and a draw was the right result as both sides used a number of substitutions toward the end.

Both teams will expect to produce a better standard than what was on offer in Murcia, but the match will help with the players' fitness as they look forward to the campaign ahead.