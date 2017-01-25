Fantasy Baseball 2017: Stat Predictons for the Top 10 Players Per Position

2 of 9

Buster Posey / Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

1. Buster Posey, SF

(.305 BA, 19 HR, 84 RBI, 77 R, 3 SB)

2. Gary Sanchez, NYY

(.270 BA, 27 HR, 88 RBI, 66 R, 3 SB)

3. Jonathan Lucroy, TEX

(.288 BA, 18 HR, 78 RBI, 75 R, 4 SB)

4. J.T. Realmuto, MIA

(.282 BA, 12 HR, 51 RBI, 66 R, 11 SB)

5. Willson Contreras, CHC

(.272 BA, 17 HR, 71 RBI, 58 R, 5 SB)

6. Salvador Perez, KC

(.253 BA, 18 HR, 74 RBI, 52 R, 1 SB)

7. Yasmani Grandal, LAD

(.235 BA, 23 HR, 68 RBI, 53 R, 2 SB)

8. Russell Martin, TOR

(.232 BA, 19 HR, 60 RBI, 65 R, 6 SB)

9. Evan Gattis, HOU

(.247 BA, 25 HR, 66 RBI, 49 R, 1 SB)

10. Stephen Vogt, OAK

(.260 BA, 12 HR, 53 RBI, 61 R, 2 SB)

Position Overview

Buster Posey vs. Gary Sanchez will be a popular debate when it comes time to draft, but the top spot among backstops still belongs to Posey in seasonal leagues.

As a .307 career hitter with a batting title to his credit, Posey is the best bet for batting average help at the position and he should also see plenty of RBI opportunities and come close to 20 home runs.



While it's unlikely Sanchez duplicates the ridiculous home run pace we saw as a rookie (20 HR, 229 PA) over a full season, he still looks like the best power source and he too should have plenty of chances to drive in runs.

Jonathan Lucroy will help in four categories as he's slated to hit fifth in a friendly offensive environment in Texas, while J.T. Realmuto batted .303 in a breakout season last year and looks like the only double-digit stolen base threat at the position.

Evan Gattis, Salvador Perez, Russell Martin and Yasmani Grandal all provide power at the cost of batting average and Stephen Vogt should be a sneaky source of runs hitting out of the No. 2 spot in the Oakland lineup.

Willson Contreras is the wild card after he hit .282 with 12 home runs and 35 RBI over 283 plate appearances as a rookie. He's now set to take over the bulk of the action behind the plate. After hitting .333 and .353 in his final two seasons in the minors, there's clear upside.