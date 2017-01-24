Arsenal Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Alexis Sanchez and Alexandre Lacazette

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Arsenal coaching assistant Robert Pires has said Alexis Sanchez "does not yet know if he will sign a new contract" with the Gunners as he chooses to concentrate on his game at present.

Frenchman Pires told Chilean outlet La Tercera (h/t Aaron Flanagan of the Mirror) the attacker is "stalling" on making a decision:

"I asked Alexis last week about his renewal. He told me that he didn't know, that he only wants to play.

"He doesn't know what is going to happen, he just wants to play and enjoy it.

"All we want is for Alexis to stay at Arsenal. I hope he re-signs because he is a wonderful player, the engine of the car. I hope he stays forever.

"I see him in training every day. He's stronger and more powerful. He's more mature. The way he trains is impressive and he never wants to stop.

"Wenger and I have told him to take it easy, but he says that if he is on the field, it's to train."

GEOFF CADDICK/Getty Images

Flanagan added there is interest from the Chinese Super League in the player's signature. The huge sums of money on offer in the Far East mean it would be difficult for Arsenal to compete in terms of wages.

Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t Mark Brus of Metro) also reported Inter Milan are monitoring the forward as they attempt to sign a superstar, aware Sanchez only has 18 months of his deal remaining in England.

The 28-year-old has been used as a striker by Arsene Wenger this season and has scored 15 goals in 22 Premier League appearances, according to WhoScored.com.

JEFF PACHOUD/Getty Images

In other Gunners news, Barcelona player Samuel Umtiti has spoken out about former Lyon team-mate Alexandre Lacazette and said the Arsenal target would move if the right offer came along.

According to the Telegraph, the Barca defender told French TV the striker was waiting patiently for the next challenge to arrive in his career.

"I have a lot of respect for Lyon, they're one of the biggest French clubs," said Umtiti. "But there will come a time when he could leave to improve. He'll have that desire, I know his character. He's waiting for the right moment."

Here is the player in action:

Lacazette has remained one of the brightest talents on the continent, and Wenger has tracked the player during numerous transfer windows, per the Telegraph.

He would provide a predatory alternative to Olivier Giroud, who is having his best season ever in an Arsenal shirt this term. The Lyon man would offer the pace that Giroud does not and the volume of goals Danny Welbeck cannot attain.

However, if the France international comes on to the market, it would take a huge bid from the Gunners to prise him away from Ligue 1.