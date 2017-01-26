1 of 8

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

For those of us living in Canada during the hockey season, the hot seat is a something you make sure is installed in your car for the winter. For NHL coaches, it's pretty much anything they settle into when things aren't going well for their team—regardless of the real reason it isn't performing up to expectations.

Six of the league's bench bosses were canned in the 2015-16 season, including super successful regular-season coach Bruce Boudreau, which proved no one is safe unless they're posing with the Stanley Cup.

Already this year, we've seen the axing of Gerard Gallant by the Florida Panthers and Jack Capuano from the New York Islanders. And as the league prepares for the annual All-Star event on the weekend, teams will be assessing the future of their leaders.

There are plenty of teams in need of some sort of shakeup. The Tampa Bay Lightning sit in a pack of Eastern Conference teams that are a handful of points outside the playoff picture. The Dallas Stars went to the second round of the playoffs last spring after leading the Western Conference in the regular season. The coaches of those two teams, though, are in very different situations.

Jon Cooper has already been endorsed by Bolts general manager Steve Yzerman. He's not one to go back on his word. As for Lindy Ruff, he's on the final year of his contract and surely won't get a new deal unless he manages to help his Stars find their way back to the postseason.

The question is, will the team wait that long if another coaching candidate becomes available?

Read on to see where Ruff lands among the NHL coaches on the hot seat at the 2017 All-Star break.