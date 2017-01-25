San Francisco Giants: Ranking the Top 10 Prospects Ahead of Spring Training
It's been a while since the San Francisco Giants had a top-tier minor league system. Grabbing three championships in a seven-year span and placing an emphasis on winning now will do that.
Still, the Giants' farm isn't bereft of talent. There are a number of intriguing youngsters waiting in the wings, some of whom could supplement San Francisco's largely homegrown MLB core as soon as this season.
A couple might even crack the Opening Day roster. As McCovey Chronicles' Grant Brisbee put it, "The Giants don't have a lot of top-100 prospects, but they sure have a lot of B and B-minus guys. That's not necessarily a bad thing."
With spring training right around the soggy corner, let's take a gander at the Giants' top 10 prospects based on a combination of talent, potential and MLB-ready polish.
No. 10: Sandro Fabian, RF
Signed by the Giants as a 16-year-old in 2014, Sandro Fabian has teased a high ceiling in two minor league campaigns.
The young Dominican owns a .297/.354/.426 slash line in 107 rookie league games. He's played mostly right field and has the arm to stick there, though he's obviously still developing at age 18.
Baseball America's J.J. Cooper liked Fabian even more than we do, slotting him at No. 8 on his list of the Giants' top 10 prospects and noting he "is an advanced hitter for his age, and he loves the challenge of catching up to quality fastballs."
No. 9: Steven Okert, LHP
Steven Okert debuted with the Giants last season and posted a 3.21 ERA with 14 strikeouts in 14 innings.
He sits behind left-handers Will Smith and Josh Osich on San Francisco's bullpen depth chart, which means he'll need a superlative spring to make the Opening Day roster.
The 25-year-old southpaw will pitch at AT&T Park at some point, however, after putting up a 3.01 ERA and averaging 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 211 minor league appearances.
Considering what a liability the pen was last season for San Francisco, Okert's role will be significant.
No. 8: Aramis Garcia, C
The Giants have a catcher by the name of Buster Posey and signed a backup Tuesday in veteran Nick Hundley, per John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle.
As Posey's legs age, though, the team will eventually need a replacement.
Perhaps (read: probably) it's an as-yet-unsigned free agent or a still-to-be-drafted prospect. Among current candidates, keep your eyes on Aramis Garcia.
Garcia owns a .721 OPS with 19 home runs over 178 minor league contests dating back to 2014 and gunned down an impressive 42 percent of would-be base stealers in 41 games at High-A.
The 24-year-old is raw defensively and needs to refine his plate discipline. Thankfully, he has the gift of time with the catching position shored up for now at Third and King.
No. 7: Andrew Suarez, LHP
After posting a 2.43 ERA with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings at High-A in 2016, Andrew Suarez saw those numbers change to 3.95 and 7.1 at Double-A.
Overall, the 24-year-old southpaw has flashed the potential of a four-pitch starter since the Giants snagged him in the second round of the 2015 draft.
Barring injury, San Francisco's rotation is locked in for 2017. But Suarez can insert himself into the discussion for 2018 and beyond.
No. 6: Ty Blach, LHP
Ty Blach posted a 1.06 ERA in 17 innings for the Giants and had one of the biggest starts of the year on Oct. 1, tossing eight shutout innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers and helping propel San Francisco into the National League Wild Card Game.
He added 3.1 shutout frames out of the bullpen in the division series against the eventual-champion Chicago Cubs. Now, he'll compete with veteran Matt Cain for the final spot in the rotation.
Blach's fastball tops out in the low 90s, and he's averaged a modest 6.2 strikeouts in 599.1 minor league innings. He doesn't possess an overpowering arm, but he's moving quickly up San Francisco's pitcher power rankings.
No. 5: Joan Gregorio, RHP
Joan Gregorio struck out 30 in 27 innings while posting a 2.33 ERA for Double-A Richmond last season. The tall right-hander's ERA ballooned to 5.28 in 107.1 innings at Triple-A, but he showcased swing-and-miss stuff with 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
Gregorio has struggled with command and eclipsed 100 innings for the first time in 2016, his seventh MiLB season.
If he can't cut it as a starter, the 25-year-old's mid-90s sinking fastball and plus slider could make him an effective bullpen arm, provided he remains healthy and learns the finer points of control.
No. 4: Bryan Reynolds, CF
The Giants grabbed Bryan Reynolds out of Vanderbilt in the second round of the 2016 amateur draft.
The 21-year-old switch-hitter proceeded to hit .313 with an .847 OPS through 56 games in Low-A and Single-A, flashing the smooth swing and solid all-around game that made him a college standout.
Reynolds has plus speed and made all his MiLB starts in center field, though his underwhelming arm could precipitate a move to left field.
Vanderbilt head coach Tim Corbin gave Giants fans something to chew on after San Francisco drafted Reynolds, comparing him to beloved, eclectic right fielder Hunter Pence.
"I see a little bit (of similarity) in their sizes," Corbin said, per Connor Grossman of KNBR. "A little in the way they throw, run, gallop. Their instincts, too."
No. 3: Chris Shaw, 1B
Even in an era when home runs are on the rise in MLB and sluggers are being devalued, Chris Shaw has head-turning thump.
The big lefty swinger hit 21 home runs in 132 games between High-A and Double-A last season, driving in 85 runs and posting an .819 OPS.
The 31st overall pick in the 2015 draft, Shaw has also struck out 166 times in 178 MiLB games. He needs to refine his swing and work on plate discipline.
Assuming he keeps developing, he appears capable of taking aim at McCovey Cove like few Giants hitters since Barry Bonds.
No. 2: Tyler Beede, RHP
Another Vanderbilt product, Tyler Beede rebounded from an uneven 2015 to post a 2.81 ERA in 147.1 innings for Double-A Richmond in 2016.
The 23-year-old right-hander throws a mid-90s fastball with solid sinking action, complemented by a plus changeup and a curveball he's still learning to locate.
Speaking of location, he's averaged 3.3 walks per nine innings over three MiLB seasons next to 7.5 strikeouts. Those are figures the Giants would like him to improve before he jumps to the highest level.
If he does, Beede could earn a look at some point in 2017 and will be in line for a serious audition next year.
No. 1: Christian Arroyo, INF
The 25th overall pick by the Giants in 2013, Christian Arroyo has posted a .294/.337/.423 slash line across four minor league seasons.
The 21-year-old has made the bulk of his starts at shortstop, where he's displayed a solid arm and good hands, but he's blocked there by Gold Glover Brandon Crawford.
Instead, San Francisco could slide Arroyo to third base or give him a try in the outfield.
"(Arroyo's) first shot to get to the big leagues may be his ability to be versatile," said Giants player development director Shane Turner in August, per John O'Connor of the Richmond Times-Dispatch.
That, and his ability to barrel up baseballs.
All statistics courtesy of Baseball-Reference.com unless otherwise noted.
