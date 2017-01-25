San Francisco Giants: Ranking the Top 10 Prospects Ahead of Spring Training

1 of 11

Infielder Christian Arroyo. Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

It's been a while since the San Francisco Giants had a top-tier minor league system. Grabbing three championships in a seven-year span and placing an emphasis on winning now will do that.

Still, the Giants' farm isn't bereft of talent. There are a number of intriguing youngsters waiting in the wings, some of whom could supplement San Francisco's largely homegrown MLB core as soon as this season.

A couple might even crack the Opening Day roster. As McCovey Chronicles' Grant Brisbee put it, "The Giants don't have a lot of top-100 prospects, but they sure have a lot of B and B-minus guys. That's not necessarily a bad thing."

With spring training right around the soggy corner, let's take a gander at the Giants' top 10 prospects based on a combination of talent, potential and MLB-ready polish.