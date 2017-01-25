Barcelona vs. Real Sociedad: 2017 Copa Del Rey Leg 2 Live Stream, TV Info

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Barcelona will meet Real Sociedad in the second leg of their 2017 Copa del Rey quarter-final at the Camp Nou on Thursday. The Blaugrana lead 1-0 after Neymar bagged the only goal from the penalty spot in the first leg at the Anoeta Stadium.

Sociedad have often given Barca problems in recent seasons, but the holders should still make the most of home advantage in the second leg. However, manager Luis Enrique will have to find a suitable replacement for injured holding midfielder Sergio Busquets.

Before a look at the team news, here are the schedule and viewing details:

Date: Thursday, January 26

Time: 8:15 p.m. (GMT). 3:15 p.m. (ET).

TV: beIN Sports

Live Stream: fuboTV

Preview

Replacing Busquets is Enrique's top priority after the Spain international sprained his ankle, per Barca's official website (h/t Sky Sports). Busquets is a significant loss because of the way the 28-year-old still underpins the midfield and shields the Barcelona defence.

Busquets is a big loss for Barca. David Ramos/Getty Images

Busquets' presence gives Enrique's forward-thinking playmakers greater freedom to roam the final third and create chances. He also ensures Barca can rely on their full-backs for width thanks to his presence as a de facto third centre-back.

Fortunately for Enrique, he has options to replace Busquets. One choice might be Croatian schemer Ivan Rakitic. He recently told Movistar (h/t Goal's Dom Farrell) how he's ready to assume Busquets' role in the team: "I am prepared for everything (to play in Busquets spot). I want to play always."

Rakitic isn't the only player Enrique could turn to. Javier Mascherano and Andre Gomes could also handle the responsibility.

Gomes already has experience at the vital position, according to Sport: "The former Valencia man played in the pivot role against Bourssia Monchengladbach in the Champions League and again against Hercules in the Copa del Rey."

Busquets isn't the only midfielder Enrique could be without. Chief pass-master Andres Iniesta missed the recent 4-0 win over Eibar in La Liga with a calf problem he picked up during the first leg, per a club statement (h/t ESPN FC's Samuel Marsden).

Fortunately, young attacking midfielder Denis Suarez is showing promise after getting on the scoresheet against Eibar. He revealed how the goal will increase his confidence, according to Spanish publication Sport (h/t Marsden): "It will give me confidence. I hope I can score more goals now and get more minutes."

Suarez will ensure the quality of Barca's pass-and-move game remains high.

Of course, Sociedad boast their own class in possession. It helps to have playmaker Ruben Pardo under contract until 2020, after the 24-year-old signed a new deal, per Sociedad's official website.

Sociedad's midfield will need to get close to Barca's stars. Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Pardo and Asier Illarramendi will be tasked with supplying chances for ex-Arsenal striker Carlos Vela to exploit. The Mexican attacker's pace and flair could prove the difference if Sociedad can keep things close.

However, home advantage should give the holders the edge.