Russell Westbrook Ties for 5th-Most Triple-Doubles in a Season

Melissa Majchrzak/Getty Images

Bleacher Report Milestones B/R Staff

Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Russell Westbrook notched his 22nd triple-double of the season Monday night against the Utah Jazz, tying him for fifth on the all-time list, per ESPN Stats & Info. He's tied with both Oscar Robertson and Wilt Chamberlain for the spot.

Westbrook has tallied a triple-double in just under half of the team's contests this season (22 in 47 games). He has now accomplished the feat in five of his last six games and six of his last eight efforts.

Robertson holds three of the four spots ahead of him on the list, while Chamberlain has the other. It would take an extremely impressive second half of the season for Westbrook to pass Oscar Robertson's record (41) from 1961-62, but his recent rate extended could put him in contention.

Should he fall short of Robertson's top mark, Westbrook remains well within reach of Chamberlain's 31 for second on the list and will almost assuredly pass Robertson's 26 (twice) to move up to third on the list.

Amazingly, the superstar was omitted from the Western Conference's starting lineup in the upcoming All-Star Game. The starting backcourt will instead be comprised of Golden State Warriors point guard Steph Curry and Westbrook's former teammate James Harden, who now plays for the Houston Rockets.

While it may be difficult for the Thunder to compete with some of the teams atop the Western Conference standings, Westbrook has completely taken the lead for Oklahoma City and has pushed the team to a 26-19 record and into sixth in the standings following Monday's action. Plenty of games remain, but Westbrook has an opportunity to rewrite the record books along the way.