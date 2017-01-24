Brandon Spikes Was Sued Over Payment for Transportation of Fish, Aquarium

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Joshua Wolfson is claiming Buffalo Bills linebacker Brandon Spikes failed to pay him $4,045 after stating he took care of Spikes' fish two years ago and moved the aquarium to Buffalo for the player, according to Melinda Miller of the Buffalo News.

But Spikes' lawyer, Thomas W. Bender, said that Wolfson doesn't deserve payment since some of the fish died under his watch.

In fact, Bender asserted that "The Fish Guy" Wolfson owes Spikes money after selling him a custom-made $8,000 aquarium that "proved to be inadequate for the type and number of tropical fish owned by Mr. Spikes." Bender also said that more fish died when Spikes hired Wolfson to move his fish to the linebacker's new home in Providence, Rhode Island.

Bender said that Spikes wants to claim $10,500 dollars for the faulty tank he purchased and the fish that died under Wolfson's watch.

Wolfson first filed his lawsuit in 2014, claiming Spikes owed him $3,000 for transporting his fish and setting up his aquarium. He has also maintained he should not be held liable for the death of any fish after 10 days of providing any service, though Bender countered that the deaths came within the 10-day period.

The case is scheduled to be back in State Supreme Court on Thursday.

Spikes, 29, played in 11 games for the Buffalo Bills this past season and registered just nine tackles after sitting out the entirety of the 2015 campaign.