WWE Rumors: Examining Latest Buzz Around John Cena, Undertaker and More

Credit: WWE.com

The Royal Rumble is just days away, and the top stars in World Wrestling Entertainment are the subject of buzz and rumor.

John Cena continues to make his presence felt in the mainstream media, but what awaits him between the ropes as WrestleMania season arrives is of greatest interest.

The Undertaker is another iconic star who will play a key role in the build-up to the Showcase of the Immortals, but could his health limit him in what will be one of the event's marquee bouts? Will it even allow him to make it there after what is sure to be a physical Royal Rumble Sunday?

Finally, SmackDown women's champion Alexa Bliss has overcome a great deal to achieve greatness as the top female in her division. That includes a potentially life-threatening disorder that struck her during her college years, as she revealed in a recent interview.

WrestleMania Plans and Another Hosting Gig for John Cena

Chris Pizzello/Associated Press

John Cena will host the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards, as revealed on WWE's official Twitter account Tuesday morning.

That, though, is insignificant to wrestling fans trying to figure out what direction WWE Creative will take its biggest star come the annual Showcase of the Immortals.

According to Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Randall Ortman of Cageside Seats), the company knows what it wants to do with Cena at the Show of Shows. What that is, though, will not be apparent until after Royal Rumble.

Furthermore, Alvarez reports it's not the long speculated or anticipated match against Undertaker.

That is a disappointing revelation to fans eagerly waiting to see the franchise star do battle with The Phenom on wrestling's biggest stage. If there was ever a time to do it, this was the year, particularly given the next bit of news on the agenda.

Surgery for The Deadman

Credit: WWE.com

The Undertaker may be primed for another memorable showing in the Royal Rumble match, but he will do so in need of a major medical procedure.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Raj Giri of WrestlingInc.com) reports the legendary figure is in need of a total hip replacement, though he will attempt to hold off until after his in-ring career comes to an end.

It isn't much of a surprise that Undertaker's physical health is that dire.

He is an incredibly physical worker. Someone of his size, bumping like he does, is sure to suffer from pain and injury. His hip takes tremendous punishment from the apron leg drops he endures, so it's not a surprise that he is in need of the medical attention that he is.

Holding off until his in-ring career comes to an end may be the best decision he has made in a while. Superstars who undergo full replacements are never the same after they return to the squared circle. The great Terry Funk is an example of someone whose physicality led to health issues, and after years of wear and tear, he underwent health procedures that forever altered the way he performed between the ropes.

Undertaker, a rare phenomenon in professional wrestling, competes at one or two events a year. Hurting the quality of those matches by undergoing surgery at this point in his career is nonsensical.

Alexa Bliss: Survivor

Credit: WWE.com

During the height of women's wrestling in NXT, Alexa Bliss routinely found herself on the outside looking in at the Women's Championship. She had to fight disappointment before arriving on the main roster, where her talent was recognized and she was given an opportunity to dethrone Becky Lynch for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

And she did that.

During an interview with Ohio.com, Bliss revealed that she battled life-threatening anorexia earlier in life.

"...I had just recovered from the first eating disorder. We had to sign in to do cardio, BOD PODs [a measurement of muscle vs. fat in the body], the things athletes should do. But it retriggered everything for me. I went from 120 pounds to 80 pounds in about six weeks."

She continued, "That was the main reason I left Akron. It was after a football game. I was still in my uniform. I told my coach that I needed to go home and get help... It was a tough time but it also made me the person I am today."

Bliss has overcome adversity in her professional life, but her openness and honesty about her disorder may help a young person suffering from the same illness find the strength to reach out and ask for help.

The SmackDown star is the current women's champion and is embroiled in a rivalry with Lynch for women's wrestling supremacy.