Asuka Retains NXT Women's Championship at NXT Takeover San Antonio

Credit: WWE.com

Asuka cemented her spot atop NXT's women's division Saturday at NXT TakeOver: San Antonio, as she defeated Billie Kay, Peyton Royce and Nikki Cross in a Fatal 4-Way to retain the NXT Women's Championship.

WWE Universe showed Asuka pinning Royce to earn the victory:

The Empress of Tomorrow has been the most dominant woman in NXT since her arrival, and no single female competitor has proved capable of matching her level in the ring.

Because of that, Kay and Royce teamed up in an effort to utilize strength in numbers and potentially take control of the NXT women's division.

They showed in the weeks leading up to TakeOver that they could rattle Asuka, as they jumped her in the parking lot and poured a beverage over her head.

That prompted the Australian duo to claim they were the women to beat in NXT, according to WWE NXT on Twitter:

Not surprisingly, Asuka was out for revenge after Kay and Royce embarrassed her, but when she attempted to take them out single-handedly, the numbers disadvantage got the better of her.

Things were seemingly evened when Nikki Cross hit the ring to take over Kay and Royce, but her alliance with Asuka was temporary, as she then dropped the Japanese Superstar with a missile dropkick.

Asuka was incensed after the encounter, which prompted her to demand a title match against all three of her rivals at NXT TakeOver: San Antonio:

Although Asuka is arguably the most dangerous female wrestler to ever set foot in a wrestling ring, she entered TakeOver with a huge target on her back and no champion's advantage at her disposal since there was no disqualification or count-out.

The possibility of losing the championship without even getting pinned or submitted was also present, which forced Asuka to be on top of her game and alert at all times.

Asuka had big-match experience on her side Saturday having previously scored huge wins over the likes of Bayley, Nia Jax and Mickie James with the title on the line, but she had never before been at such a disadvantage.

Despite that, Asuka once again proved her supremacy and took down the top three contenders for her title in one fell swoop at TakeOver.

The match that many fans have been waiting for is a showdown between Asuka and Ember Moon for the NXT Women's Championship, and with Asuka managing to keep the title, the stage is potentially set for them to do battle the night before WrestleMania.

