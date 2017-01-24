    World FootballDownload App

    Granit Xhaka Interviewed by Police After Being Accused of Racial Abuse

    BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND - JANUARY 03: Granit Xhaka of Arsenal celebrates during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Arsenal at Vitality Stadium on January 3, 2017 in Bournemouth, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images)
    Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images
    January 24, 2017

    Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka has been accused of racial abuse, and police interviewed him after an incident at Heathrow Airport on Monday. 

    Matt Law of The Telegraph reported the player had an altercation with a member of the airport staff after seeing off a friend who was catching a flight.

    A Metropolitan Police statement read, per Law:

    Police were called at 19:29hrs on Monday, 23 January following an allegation that a member of staff had been racially abused at Heathrow Airport, Terminal Five.

    The allegation was made by a third party. Officers attended and spoke with a man in his 20s. He was not arrested. He voluntarily attended a west London police station where he was interviewed under caution.

    Ben Kentish of the Independent reported the 24-year-old was accused of calling the member of staff a "f--king white bitch." 

    Arsenal have not yet commented, according to Kentish.

