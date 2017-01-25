Brazil vs. Colombia: Date, Time and Prediction for 2017 Friendly

Pedro Vilela/Getty Images

Brazil will host Colombia in a benefit match on Wednesday, as the nations meet to raise money for the families of Chapecoense players who died in an air disaster last November.

The friendly will only feature squad members based in South America, but the match will be a chance for a number of players to wear the shirt of their country as they honour the stricken club.

Chapecoense recently played their first match since the tragedy, and the three surviving players received medals and the Copa Sudamericana trophy, per BBC.

Here are the fixture details:

Date: Wednesday, Jan. 25

Time: 11:45 p.m. GMT/ 6:45 p.m. ET

Venue: Olympic Stadium, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Preview



This is a match where the result is inconsequential, and both teams will be honouring the players who lost their lives when flying to a game to represent their club.

However, the match will be played with a competitive atmosphere, and Colombia midfielder Gustavo Cuellar has said the players will do their best to perform, per Xinhuanet.com:



We’re going to play for a good cause, to help the families of the players who unfortunately died. It’s a tragedy that hit us hard. At the same time, this will be an opportunity to show what we are capable of with the national team. I’m going to give it my all against a team which is very tough.

The tragedy occurred just two days before Chapecoense were due to play Colombia’s Atletico Nacional in the first leg of the Copa Sudamericana final.

According to Liam Corless of the Mirror, only six people survived the crash as 71 perished. Survivor Jakson Follmann spoke ahead of the benefit, as he collected the Copa Sudamericana trophy for the Big Green.

Speaking to Brazilian TV show Fantastico (h/t Corless), Follmann gave his account of the crash.

"I remember when the aeroplane turned itself off, when the lights went out," Follmann said. "I saw that something was wrong. The plane did not actually fall; after turning off, it started to glide slowly. I don't remember the moment of the crash because I passed out. It happened so quickly."

Follmann regained consciousness in a Medellin hospital four days later, per Corless.

Fox Soccer shared the scenes of the home fans as Chapecoense scored their first goal since the crash:

The global football community will never forget the circumstances surrounding the team's demise, and it was right to award the club the trophy they were pursuing.

The match will be played in the correct spirit as Brazil and Colombia name a host of domestic talent, but the most important factor is the game will generate funds for the families left behind.

Brazil will want to win this game after the loss of life touched the nation, and they are likely to earn a victory at the Olympic Stadium.