San Antonio Spurs vs. Toronto Raptors Betting Odds, Analysis, NBA Pick

Mark Sobhani/Getty Images

The San Antonio Spurs (35-9) will look to extend their winning streak to five games in the second game of a back-to-back situation Tuesday when they visit the skidding Toronto Raptors (28-16) as small road favorites. The Spurs routed the Brooklyn Nets 112-86 as 8.5-point road chalk Monday despite playing without Kawhi Leonard, Manu Ginobili and Pau Gasol due to injuries

Point spread: The Spurs opened as 2.5-point favorites; the total is at 207, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

NBA pick, via OddsShark computer: 115-103 Spurs (NBA picks on every game)

Why the Spurs can cover the spread

San Antonio is hoping to see leading scorer Leonard (hand) and Ginobili (back) return at Toronto, although Gasol is out for an extended period following finger surgery. Their presence was obviously not needed versus the Nets, and the Raptors are expected to be without their leading scorer DeMar DeRozan because of an ankle injury.

No matter who Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich has out on the court, they have still covered the spread in three straight games, according to the OddsShark NBA Database, and remain one of the favorites to win the league title based on coaching, experience and style of play.

Why the Raptors can cover the spread

Toronto is mired in a season-high three-game losing streak after not dropping more than two in a row on four different occasions previously this year. The loss of DeRozan hurts, but you never know which players Popovich will have in his lineup, especially because San Antonio cannot afford to lose Leonard for a long stretch.

The Spurs may opt to rest him again here, taking away the leading scorers for both teams. In addition, the Raptors have won the past two home meetings as underdogs on the NBA point spreads each time.

Smart pick

This is a game you will want to monitor leading up to tipoff because Leonard is such an important player for San Antonio. If he plays, you can expect the betting line to move in his team's favor.

Regardless, the total on this matchup is too high considering the injuries involved, with a number higher than any previous meeting dating back to 2001 (30 games). Neither team hit the century mark in the last two meetings played in Toronto, so look for another low-scoring affair to end up under.

Betting trends

San Antonio is 15-5 ATS in its last 20 games.

The total has gone over in five of San Antonio's last six games on the road.

Toronto is 4-2 ATS in its last six games at home.

All NBA lines and betting trends courtesy of Bleacher Report’s official odds partner, OddsShark. All quotes gathered firsthand unless otherwise noted. Check out Twitter for injury and line-movement updates and the OddsShark YouTube page for picks and analysis, or download the free odds tracker app.