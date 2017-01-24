Manchester United's Best Statistical Performers so Far This Season

1 of 9

Paul Pogba has been vital to United so far this season, but does he top the charts? Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

There has been a lot of talk about numbers around Manchester United of late. Unbeaten in 17 games but still sixth in the league. Just four points off fourth place but 14 off first. Twenty-five shots taken against Stoke City but just one goal scored.

And, of course, the big number, the number Jose Mourinho said should be talked about for just 24 hours, Wayne Rooney's record-breaking 250th goal for the club.

Rooney's record is remarkable, but in the spirit of moving on, who are the players setting the numerical pace this season? We decided to take a look at the numbers, to see who the players holding this season's Premier League records are.

We are sticking to the league and, for the most part, using average numbers per 90 minutes, rather than totals or per appearance numbers. This gives us a more useful and accurate point of comparison. Where you see a statistic reference, you can assume it is calculated as an average per 90 minutes of Premier League football unless otherwise stated.

Let's see who is putting up the numbers for the Red Devils as they strive to improve on sixth.