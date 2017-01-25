    World FootballDownload App

    Goncalo Guedes to PSG: Latest Transfer Details, Comments and Reaction

    LISBON, PORTUGAL - NOVEMBER 27: Benfica's forward Goncalo Guedes from Portugal during the match between SL Benfica v Moreirense FC - Primeira Liga at Estadio da Luz on November 27, 2016 in Lisbon, Portugal. (Photo by Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images)
    Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images
    Christopher SimpsonFeatured ColumnistJanuary 25, 2017

    Paris Saint-Germain have signed Benfica forward Goncalo Guedes, the club reported on Wednesday.

    The Ligue 1 champions announced his capture via their official Twitter feed, with the 20-year-old putting pen to paper on a deal until 2021:

    In a statement on the team's official website, Guedes spoke of his excitement at signing with the prestigious football club.

    "Playing here with players of a very high standard will enable me to improve," he said. "Paris always play to win trophies, so my aim is to win as many trophies as possible, and that Paris keep on winning."

    Guedes had been enjoying an excellent campaign in Portugal, where he accrued seven goals and as many assists in all competitions.

    The Portuguese starlet is a versatile attacker who can play on the flanks as a No. 10 or a second striker—it seems likely he'll mainly be used in a central role, supporting Edinson Cavani.

    Here's a look at what he'll bring to the Parc des Princes:

    Guedes will add further pace to the side, which he'll utilise along with his impressive dribbling skills to cause problems for defenders in Ligue 1 and create openings for his team-mates.

    The attacker is a tidy passer in the final third, too, and PSG will be hoping to give him the platform to realise his considerable potential in the French capital.

    His arrival after Les Parisiens also brought in Julian Draxler from Wolfsburg could spell the end of Angel Di Maria's stay at the club—the Argentinian had a sensational first season but has seen his form drop alarmingly this year.

    With his side also embroiled in the toughest title race they've faced in several years, Guedes has the chance to make a big impression early in his PSG career.

