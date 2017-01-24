WWE Raw Results: Biggest Winners, Losers and Moments from January 23

1 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

Roman Reigns, Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho may have dominated screen time Monday night, but the winners and losers from the January 23 episode of Raw are mostly an eclectic mix of fringe players and characters who helped earn the show a firm "thumbs up" for the first time in weeks.

There was the newcomer to the cruiserweight division who shed stereotypes and obscurity to have a strong, potentially breakout night.

Then there was the returning giant—a man often criticized but ready to prove his doubters wrong—who made his return and confronted the biggest, nastiest guy on the roster.

Three women made their presence felt in this week's recap, as did an iconic star of the 1990s.

Which side of the argument did they fall on and why?

Find out now with this look back at Monday's blockbuster broadcast.