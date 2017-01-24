Lionel Messi Contract Renewal Discussed by Barcelona's Robert Fernandez

Alvaro Barrientos/Associated Press

Lionel Messi's contract renewal at Barcelona remains on track, according to the club's technical secretary Robert Fernandez, who also hit out at those who "want to poison the situation."

He told RAC1 (h/t Gerard Brand of Sky Sports):

Leo's renovation is going very well, very well. I'm very relaxed, as I was before with [Javier] Mascherano, [Sergio] Busquets, [Luis] Suarez or Neymar. And I am now with Messi, as I am with Andres Iniesta or [Marc-Andre] Ter Stegen. We're working and I'm convinced that they'll continue with Barca. It doesn't matter much who will be the first to renew. There will be people who want to poison the situation, but we've been working on this issue for a long time.

The 29-year-old's current deal expires at the end of next season, and with relatively little time remaining on his contract, speculation over the star's future has emerged.

Earlier in January, The Sun's Phil Cadden reported Barcelona and Manchester City had held "positive" talks with one another, with the Catalan giants prepared to listen to City's informal £100 million offer.

Messi has been linked with a move to City, which would reunite him with former boss Pep Guardiola. Dave Thompson/Associated Press

Meanwhile, last week Sky Sports' Guillem Balague reported the club had yet to offer Messi a new deal or open negotiations, though he doubted Barcelona would encounter any problems with his renewal.

The Blaugrana recently sacked director Pere Gratacos for his comments on the forward after he suggested Messi's team-mates helped him become the player he is.

The Argentinian has been in stellar form this year, racking up 28 goals and nine assists in 26 matches.

He scored his 327th La Liga goal on Sunday as Barcelona beat Eibar 4-0, but it was his passing and vision that drew the plaudits from Spanish football expert Sergi Dominguez:

Indeed, it's not just the phenomenal number of goals he scores that makes him so important to Barca—he elevates the entire team with his presence and makes them tick going forward.

It's undeniably crucial the club keep him and there would be no shortage of suitors were he to ever leave Barca, but there's little danger of him leaving in the foreseeable future—it's likely he'll put pen to paper on a new deal sooner or later.