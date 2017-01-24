Australian Open 2017: Schedule, Predictions for Wednesday Melbourne Bracket

Roger Federer is making a surprising run in the Australian Open. Andy Brownbill/Associated Press

If there was any rust on Roger Federer's game at the start of the Australian Open, it has all been chipped away.

Instead of trying to wade slowly back into the most competitive tennis waters, Federer has mounted a full charge at winning the first Grand Slam title of the year. He earned a decisive 6-1, 7-5, 6-2 victory over German Mischa Zverev in the quarterfinal round, and he will meet countryman Stan Wawrinka in the semifinals.

Federer is coming off knee surgery and missed the last six months of the 2016 season. The Australian Open marked the beginning of his comeback, and few expected him to make a run at the title from his spot as the 17th seed.

However, top seeds Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic were knocked out earlier in the tournament, and that has opened up the men's draw. By pounding Zverev in straight sets in a match that took 92 minutes, Federer saved some extra energy that may be needed against the fourth-seeded Wawrinka.

"I'm happy I played as well as I played," Federer said in his on-court interview after the match (h/t Matt Wilansky of ESPN.com). "Never thought I'd play as well as I did here. I am still standing."

Australian Open: Quarterfinal Matches Player Player Time (ET) Prediction David Goffin (11) Grigor Dimitrov (15) 11 p.m. Dimitrov Karolina Pliskova (5) Mirjana Lucic-Baroni 7 p.m. Pliskova Johanna Konta (9) Serena Williams (2) 9 p.m. Williams Rafael Nadal (9) Milos Raonic (3) 3:30 a.m. Raonic ESPN.com; Silverman predictions

Federer is not only demonstrating his ability to return from an injury, but he is seemingly overcoming Father Time as well. The 35-year-old Swiss superstar is the oldest male player to reach the semifinal round at the Australian Open since Arthur Ashe accomplished the feat in 1978.

Earning a spot in the championship match will be an even greater challenge since Wawrinka is playing so well. He defeated powerful Jo-Wilfried Tsonga 7-6 (2), 6-4, 6-3, and his ability to move around the court with quickness and speed was decisive in the match.

Federer should have plenty of confidence against Wawrinka because he has an 18-3 career record against him. The last meeting was a Federer straight-set victory in the 2015 U.S. Open.

Serena Williams has a chance to move into the semifinals when she faces Johanna Konta. Williams is the second seed and the second-ranked player in the world, but she will move back into the top spot if she wins the Australian Open.

Konta is the ninth seed in the tournament, and the 25-year-old British star has been on top of her game in Australia. She has won four consecutive matches in straight sets, and that included a fourth-round 6-1, 6-4 demolition of Ekaterina Makarova.

Williams has also won all of her matches in straight sets, but her 7-5, 6-4 victory over Barbora Strycova was anything but easy. Williams had problems with her serve and was broken four times in the match before finally getting it together and putting Strycova away.

Konta is looking forward to meeting Williams, as she told ESPN.com's Greg Garber: "That's an incredible experience for me. She's one of the few players still playing I watched growing up. It's an incredible honor, and I can't wait to share the court with her.''

Venus Williams is through to the Australian Open semifinals. Aaron Favila/Associated Press

Williams saw her sister Venus Williams reach the semifinals with a 6-4, 7-6 (3) victory over Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

The 36-year-old Venus Williams will meet American Coco Vandeweghe in the semifinal round. Vandeweghe defeated Garbine Muguruza 6-4, 6-0 and has reached the semifinal of a Grand Slam tournament for the first time in her career.

Venus believes she has a chance to win the tournament.

"Why shouldn't I?" she told Garber. "I try to believe. Should I look across the net and believe the person across the net deserves it more? This mentality is not how champions are made. I'd like to be a champion, in particular this year."