Premier League Player Rankings: Alexis Sanchez Rises, Philippe Coutinho Falls

40. Claudio Yacob, West Bromwich Albion (Previously unranked)

A solid, reliable display at the weekend saw Yacob continue his sneaky-effective season. With Jake Livermore signing, the Argentinian is now under increased pressure to perform.

39. Lee Grant, Stoke City (Previously unranked)

The goalkeeper totalled seven saves against Manchester United to continue his excellent season. Jack Butland has been a big loss, but Grant has acquitted himself superbly since taking the reins.

38. Heung-Min Son, Tottenham Hotspur (Previously unranked)

Son may not always be Tottenham's star performer, but it's tough to argue with his production: seven goals and three assists in 1,016 Premier League minutes is astounding.

37. David Luiz, Chelsea (Previously unranked)

Luiz didn't put a foot wrong against Hull City. Came under some pressure in the second half from a variety of different threats, but remained calm and composed.

36. Ben Foster, West Brom (-2)

Foster went from flinging himself around frenetically versus Tottenham to doing absolutely nothing against Sunderland. A clean sheet is always welcome, though.