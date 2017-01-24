Ranking Chelsea's Loan Men on Their Chances of Stamford Bridge Success

1 of 6

TF-Images/Getty Images

Chelsea youngster Fikayo Tomori joined promotion-chasing Brighton & Hove Albion on loan this week.

The defender will remain at the Amex Stadium until the end of the season, going head-to-head in the promotion race with fellow Chelsea loanees Christian Atsu (Newcastle United), Izzy Brown and Kasey Palmer (both Huddersfield Town).

Tomori's move to the Seagulls makes him the 36th player currently on loan from the Blues. That figure, being as high as it is, got us thinking: Out of that number, which players stand the best chance of making it at Stamford Bridge?

We've already seen Patrick Bamford depart Chelsea this January, joining Middlesbrough in a permanent deal after his loan move to Burnley had been cut short. But while Bamford was sold, Nathan Ake was recalled from his own loan to Bournemouth after impressing at the Vitality Stadium.

That move shows the door is open for Chelsea's loanees. If they impress enough, under the current regime at least, it means they can get their chance to shine.

So who else can we expect from the 36 current loanees to follow Ake and get a chance at cracking it under Antonio Conte? Bleacher Report ranks our top five.