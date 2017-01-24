Australian Open 2017: Results, Highlights, Tuesday Scores Recap from Melbourne

Aaron Favila/Associated Press

Roger Federer, Stan Wawrinka, Venus Williams and Coco Vandeweghe each progressed through their 2017 Australian Open quarter-finals in Melbourne on Tuesday and will play each other in the semi-finals.

All four players won in straight sets, with Federer beating Mischa Zverev and Wawrinka overcoming Jo-Wilfried Tsonga.

Williams saw off Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, while Vandeweghe upset seventh seed Garbine Muguruza.

Here is confirmation of the scores:

2017 Australian Open: Tuesday Results Men's Singles Results (4) Stan Wawrinka bt. (12) Jo-Wilfried Tsonga 7-6 (2), 6-4, 6-3 (17) Roger Federer bt. Mischa Zverev 6-1, 7-5, 6-2 Women's Singles Results (13) Venus Williams bt. (24) Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-4, 7-6 (3) Coco Vandeweghe bt. (7) Garbine Muguruza 6-4, 6-0 AusOpen.com

Tuesday Review

Fresh off his stunning upset of world No. 1 Andy Murray, Zverev was unable to replicate the performance that saw him knock out the Scot in four sets when he took on Federer, against whom he'd lost 6-0, 6-0 in their last meeting.

It looked to be a similar affair as the Swiss star raced ahead with a pair of early breaks, with a hard-fought hold the only thing preventing the bagel.

A more competitive second set ensued as the German was able to make more trips to the net and hit the mark with a number of well-placed volleys, but Federer was able to get around him, passing shots just as frequently, and a late break consolidated his lead.

The pair produced one of the rallies of the tournament in the third set, as noted by Ben Rothenberg of the New York Times:

Christopher Clarey of the same outfit shared Federer's stats after another couple of breaks came his way to see out the match comfortably:

Wawrinka was at his clinical best against Tsonga as he ruthlessly edged out the Frenchman.

After coming out on top in the first set tiebreaker following a tight opener, a heated exchange appeared to occur between the pair, per tennis writer Carole Bouchard:

The Frenchman grabbed the first break of the second set to go 4-3 up, but a pair of netted points in the following game allowed Wawrinka to hit back immediately, and he relentlessly pursued another to close out the set.

An early break in the third was all the focused Wawrinka needed to take the match. Per ATP World Tour, he reflected on the contest: "It’s not easy to play against him. He’s a strong player. I think conditions were quite fast today [and] it was a bit windy. So not easy to control. I started to move a bit better, to be a bit more aggressive from the first shot and I think that’s made the difference."

Meanwhile, in the women's draw, Williams continued her impressive march toward the final as she beat Pavlyuchenkova in an entertaining contest to become the oldest women's semi-finalist in Australian Open history.

The Russian broke her four times in two sets, but the American used all of her considerable experience to dig deep in the key moments, securing the break to take the first and winning six points in succession to come from 3-1 down in the second-set tiebreaker.

As the Open's official Twitter feed noted, it has been some time since Williams last reached this stage in Melbourne:

She'll face Vandeweghe in the semi-finals, and she'll need to be at her best to overcome her compatriot.

The 25-year-old was in top form against Muguruza as she dismantled her with ease, battling past her well in the first set before taking her apart in the second.

Per Record's Jose Morgado, the American has continued an impressive trend:

Vandeweghe's improbable run to this stage has already seen her beat 15th seed Roberta Vinci and world No. 1 Angelique Kerber, and she's now secured her best finish in a Grand Slam.

She undoubtedly has momentum behind her, but as she comes up against Williams and her experience, it promises to be a thrilling contest.