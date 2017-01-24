    Real MadridDownload App

    Real Madrid Claim over TV3 Depiction of Squad Rejected by Spanish Supreme Court

    Christopher SimpsonFeatured ColumnistJanuary 24, 2017

    Real Madrid's claim for €6 million in compensation from Catalan broadcaster TV3 for its depiction of certain Los Blancos players as hyenas and Hannibal Lecter in 2013 has been turned down by the Spanish Supreme Court. 

    According to AS, the satirical clip featured footage of Real stars mocked in a National Geographic documentary depicting hyenas hunting, as well as Madrid defender Pepe portrayed as fictional serial killer Hannibal, to make fun of Los Blancos' aggressive play.

    The Spanish outlet shared footage from the video on Twitter:

    However, while the Supreme Court accepted the "provocative nature" of the video, it deemed the clip did not "exceed the limits" of content allowed in "this type of sports programme."

    Prompted by a strong negative reaction from the club and its supporters, TV3 offered an apology after airing the clip "if anyone had been offended by the video."

    It was initially ruled to have committed slander by a lower authority and ordered to pay €20,000 in compensation, but the ruling was overturned by the High Court and has now been confirmed by the Supreme Court.

