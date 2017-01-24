    NFL DraftDownload App

    2017 NFL Mock Draft: Breaking Down Latest Projections for 1st-Round Prospects

    CHAPEL HILL, NC - NOVEMBER 05: Mitch Trubisky #10 of the North Carolina Tar Heels in action against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets during the game at Kenan Stadium on November 5, 2016 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)
    Grant Halverson/Getty Images
    Kristopher KnoxFeatured ColumnistJanuary 24, 2017

    It's a sad truth, but the NFL season is nearly over, folks. Only the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons are left standing, and in a few weeks, we'll be entering that dreaded time of the year known as the offseason.

    There will be no NFL games of any sort for roughly six months.

    This doesn't mean football fans will be left entirely without action, though. When the new league year begins in March, we'll get another edition of free agency. In April, we'll have the 2017 NFL draft.

    The draft is what we're going to focus on here today, since even the Falcons and Patriots will be looking to strengthen their rosters through it. All teams will be able to improve in one way or another through the annual rookie-selection process.

    We're going to examine the current draft order and make our projections for each pick in the first round. We'll also take an in-depth look at some of the best fits of the bunch. Our choices are based on factors like projected player potential, team need and fit, and the latest draft-related storylines.

     

    NFL Mock Draft

    2017 Draft, Round 1
    PickNFL TeamSelection
    1Cleveland BrownsMyles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M
    2San Francisco 49ersMitch Trubisky, QB, North Carolina
    3Chicago BearsJamal Adams, S, LSU
    4Jacksonville JaguarsLeonard Fournette, RB, LSU
    5Tennessee Titans (from LAR)Jabrill Peppers, LB, Michigan
    6New York JetsDeshaun Watson, QB, Clemson
    7Los Angeles ChargersJonathan Allen, DL, Alabama
    8Carolina PanthersMalik Hooker, S, Ohio State
    9Cincinnati BengalsDerek Barnett, DE,Tennessee
    10Buffalo BillsMike Williams, WR, Clemson
    11New Orleans SaintsMarshon Lattimore, C, Ohio State
    12Cleveland Browns (from PHI)Ryan Ramczyk, OT, Wisconsin
    13Arizona CardinalsSolomon Thomas, DE, Stanford
    14*Indianapolis ColtsMarlon Humphrey, CB, Alabama
    15*Philadelphia Eagles (from MIN)Quincy Wilson, CB, Florida
    16Baltimore RavensDalvin Cook, RB, Florida State
    17Washington RedskinsChris Wormley, DL, Michigan
    18Tennessee TitansJohn Ross, WR, Washington
    19Tampa Bay BuccaneersCorey Davis, WR, Western Michigan
    20Denver BroncosCam Robinson, OT, Alabama
    21Detroit LionsCharles Walker, DT, Oklahoma
    22Miami DolphinsTeez Tabor, CB, Florida
    23New York GiantsReuben Foster, LB, Alabama
    24Oakland RaidersChristian McCaffrey, RB, Stanford
    25Houston TexansCaleb Brantley, DT, Florida
    26Seattle SeahawksForrest Lamp, OG, Western Kentucky
    27Kansas City ChiefsSidney Jones, CB, Washington
    28Dallas CowboysTaco Charlton, DE, Michigan
    29Green Bay PackersO.J. Howard, TE, Alabama
    30Pittsburgh SteelersCharles Harris, DE, Missouri
    31Atlanta FalconsDan Feeney, OG, Indiana
    32New England PatriotsZach Cunningham, LB, Vanderbilt

     

    2. Mitch Trubisky to San Francisco 49ers

    There are two scenarios that would render the San Francisco 49ers unlikely to draft a quarterback with the No. 2 overall pick. The first is if the Cleveland Browns snag a signal-caller at the top of the draft. Then, the 49ers would likely pounce on their pass-rusher of choice, likely Myles Garrett of Texas A&M.

    The second is if the 49ers decide to acquire a quarterback before the draft. This could hinge largely on whether or not San Francisco secures Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan as its next head coach. 

    If the 49ers land Shanahan, then the team may want to bring in one of the guys he has coached before, like Kirk Cousins of the Washington Redskins. Bleacher Report NFL Insider Jason Cole has reported that the Redskins are open to all options with Cousins, including dealing him to San Francisco.

    It's uncertain whether the team would part with the No. 2 overall pick in order to land Cousins, but acquiring him would mean this pick isn't a quarterback regardless.

    If the pick is a quarterback, North Carolina's Mitch Trubisky would fit well. But as a one-year starter, he is risky to be sure.

    "Trubisky is the best QB in the draft, but he's only No. 16 on my big board," ESPN draft expert Mel Kiper Jr. said in an early mock draft. "He has only one season of collegiate starting experience, completing 68.2 percent of his passes with 30 touchdown passes and six interceptions."

    However, Trubisky has prototypical size (6'3", 220 pounds) and he appears to have the tools needed to be a successful pro. He could become a quarterback in the mold of Cousins or Andy Dalton, who once ran an offense similar to Shanahan's under Jay Gruden with the Cincinnati Bengals.

     

    12.  Ryan Ramczyk to Cleveland Browns

    There are three positions the Browns could address with their second pick in the first round—assuming they jump on Garrett at No. 1 overall. The first is quarterback, perhaps Clemson's Deshaun Watson. However, Watson is unavailable in this mock, and they could also consider a cornerback or an offensive lineman.

    The Browns offensive line was a bit of a mess in 2016, with only Joe Thomas' left tackle spot even resembling year-long consistency. As a team, the Browns were rated 11th in pass blocking but just 19th in run blocking by Pro Football Focus.

    I like an offensive tackle here if the Browns don't decide to move center Cam Erving to right tackle on a permanent basis. The Browns started him there in the season finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

    If the Browns continue to try developing Erving at center or guard, I'd pair Thomas with fellow Badger Ryan Ramczyk here. The former Division III transfer is a slight risk because he only has one year of game tape from Wisconsin and he underwent surgery shortly after the end of the season.

    "I won't be able to [physically] test at the combine, but I'll be there for all the interviews and test and measurements," Ramczyk told Andy Baggot of UWBadgers.com. "It's a big decision, but with this opportunity, it's pretty difficult to pass up."

    It's worth noting that Ramczyk's one year at Wisconsin was impressive. Pro Football Focus (PFF College) rated him first overall among all offensive tackles in the country for the 2016 season.

    Ramczyk would immediately upgrade the right tackle spot for Cleveland, and he could become the heir apparent to Thomas whenever the perennial Pro Bowler decides to call it a career or move on from Cleveland.

     

    17. Chris Wormley to Washington Redskins

    The Redskins were nearly a playoff team for a second consecutive season in 2016. Unfortunately, some breakdowns on the defensive side of the ball often made it difficult for the Redskins to win, even though their offense was usually productive.

    Despite ranking third in offensive yardage—with an average of 403.4 per game—Washington only mustered eight wins. They needed a ninth to reach the postseason.

    One big deficiency on the defensive side of the ball was the front's ability to slow the run. The Redskins allowed an average of 119.8 yards per game on the ground and were rated 21st in run defense by Pro Football Focus.

    This is where a defensive lineman like Chris Wormley of Michigan could immediately help Washington. Wormley is a 6'6", 302-pound defensive end who can pressure the quarterback and help set the edge against the run. He finished the 2016 season with 40 total tackles, nine tackles for a loss and six sacks.

    Fans and scouts alike will get another up-close look as Wormley this week at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama.

