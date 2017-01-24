    Manchester UnitedDownload App

    Anthony Martial, Jose Mourinho Relationship 'Strained' After 1-1 Draw with Stoke

    MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 31: Anthony Martial of Manchester United during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Middlesbrough at Old Trafford on December 31, 2016 in Manchester, England. (Photo by James Baylis - AMA/Getty Images)
    James Baylis - AMA/Getty Images
    Christopher SimpsonFeatured ColumnistJanuary 24, 2017

    Anthony Martial's relationship with Jose Mourinho is reportedly "under strain" after the striker was left out of Manchester United's 1-1 draw at Stoke City on Saturday. 

    According to the Daily Mail's Chris Wheeler, Mourinho was unhappy with the Frenchman's contribution against Liverpool the previous week and did not select him in the squad for the trip to the Bet365 Stadium.

    As a result, Martial and his camp "are said to be upset" with the United boss.

    More to follow.

