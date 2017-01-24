Liverpool Transfer News: William Carvalho Talks Reported, Latest Reds Rumours
Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images
Liverpool are reportedly in talks to sign Portugal international midfielder William Carvalho from Sporting CP.
The highly rated Carvalho has three years remaining on his contract in Lisbon, but the Premier League side are keen to land the player in the January transfer window, according to Portuguese newspaper A Bola (h/t Metro).
The report added representatives from the Anfield club had flown out for discussions with Sporting president Bruno de Carvalho over a move that could cost the Reds around £26 million.
