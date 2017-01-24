    World FootballDownload App

    Liverpool Transfer News: William Carvalho Talks Reported, Latest Reds Rumours

    LISBON, PORTUGAL - JANUARY 08: Sporting CP's midfielder William Carvalho from Portugal during the Sporting CP v CD Feirense - Portuguese Primeira Liga match at Estadio Jose Alvalade on January 08, 2017 in Lisbon, Portugal. (Photo by Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images)
    Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images
    Chris LakerFeatured ColumnistJanuary 24, 2017

    Liverpool are reportedly in talks to sign Portugal international midfielder William Carvalho from Sporting CP. 

    The highly rated Carvalho has three years remaining on his contract in Lisbon, but the Premier League side are keen to land the player in the January transfer window, according to Portuguese newspaper A Bola (h/t Metro).

    The report added representatives from the Anfield club had flown out for discussions with Sporting president Bruno de Carvalho over a move that could cost the Reds around £26 million.

    More to follow.

