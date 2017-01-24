Roger Federer vs. Mischa Zverev: Score and Reaction from 2017 Australian Open

SAEED KHAN/Getty Images

Roger Federer eased his way into the semi-finals of the Australian Open on Tuesday as he beat Mischa Zverev in straight sets at the Rod Laver Arena.

In a contest characterised by duels between Zverev at the net and Federer at the baseline, the latter swept to a 6-1, 7-5, 6-2 victory.

After holding to love in the opening game, it did not take long for Federer to draw first blood despite Zverev being 30-0 up on his own serve.

The Swiss star brought the scores to 30-30 with a sublime backhand winner, before a pair of forehands set up and sealed the early break.

Ben Rothenberg of the New York Times already feared for the unseeded Zverev:

Federer used his exquisite backhand to ease his way to another break, this time to 15, with Zverev offering little resistance and failing to make any headway in their baseline rallies.

When the pair last met, the Swiss star won 6-0, 6-0. This time Zverev avoided the first-set bagel when Federer sent a backhand long, but the set was soon wrapped up in just 19 minutes.

The German upped his game in the second set, though, and appeared more resilient not only on his own serve but on Federer's too.

Dita Alangkara/Associated Press

After an impressive volley helped him hold to love, Zverev earned his first break in the match. The No. 17 seed hit back immediately, though, with his backhand again proving the difference.

The New York Times' Christopher Clarey noted the contrast between the two:

Zverev had more joy coming to the net as the match wore on—he won just four points there in the first set compared with 11 in the second, per the Open's official website—but the 29-year-old's shots had to be outstanding to trouble his opponent, who continued to rattle off passing winners wherever he could.

Another helped the 17-time Grand Slam winner break to love as he stepped up a gear to secure the second set.

The third initially followed serve until Federer broke with some style, per Tennis.com:

He was made to work for his second break, with Zverev holding on for 10 deuces and six break points before finally succumbing to a backhand down the line. With that, all that was left was to serve out the match.

Federer will play Stan Wawrinka in the semi-final after he beat Jo-Wilfried Tsonga. Per BBC Sport's Chris Osborne, the 35-year-old is relishing the prospect:

A semi with Stan couldn't be cooler for the both of us. He's a clutch player now. He's won a Slam the last three years, he was right there for us in the Davis Cup. For me to play against Stan I have to play aggressive, the more time I give him the better he is. I'm happy he's got this far but he doesn't need to go a step further—Stan knows I'm joking.

The pair have only met at this stage in Grand Slams twice, with each player winning on one occasion.

However, with Federer playing at such a high level and defying his age so well, he may well come out on top against his compatriot.