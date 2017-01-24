Liverpool Transfer News: Philippe Coutinho Contract Talks Amid Barcelona Rumours
January 24, 2017
Julian Finney/Getty Images
Liverpool have reportedly begun negotiations with Barcelona target Philippe Coutinho over a new deal that will not include a buyout clause.
According to the Liverpool Echo's James Pearce, the contract "will reflect both his importance and influence" at Anfield.
The playmaker arrived at Liverpool from Inter Milan in 2013 and is perhaps the Reds' most influential player.
More to follow.
