    Liverpool Transfer News: Philippe Coutinho Contract Talks Amid Barcelona Rumours

    LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - JANUARY 21: Philippe Coutinho of Liverpool in action during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Swansea City at Anfield on January 21, 2017 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)
    Julian Finney/Getty Images
    Christopher SimpsonFeatured ColumnistJanuary 24, 2017

    Liverpool have reportedly begun negotiations with Barcelona target Philippe Coutinho over a new deal that will not include a buyout clause. 

    According to the Liverpool Echo's James Pearce, the contract "will reflect both his importance and influence" at Anfield.

    The playmaker arrived at Liverpool from Inter Milan in 2013 and is perhaps the Reds' most influential player.

    More to follow.

