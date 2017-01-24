Australian Open 2017 Schedule: Tuesday Replay TV Coverage, Live-Stream Guide

WILLIAM WEST/Getty Images

Roger Federer breezed through to an Australian Open semi-final clash with Switzerland compatriot Stan Wawrinka after a 6-1, 7-5, 6-2 win over Mischa Zverev on Tuesday.

Federer, seeded No. 17 this year after a six-month injury layoff, showed all his class against the unseeded German, who knocked Andy Murray out of the tournament in the fourth round.

Victory set up an all-Swiss encounter with Wawrinka, who came through his match with Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in straight sets at the Rod Laver Arena.

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

In the women's draw, Venus Williams marched through to the semi-finals with a 6-4, 7-6 (3) victory over Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova. The No. 13 seed will face fellow American Coco Vandeweghe in the last four after she saw off Garbine Muguruza in dominant fashion, 6-4, 6-0.

Here are full details of how you can watch the action from the day's play at the Australian Open.

Fed Express rolls on

Federer was in imperious form to dispatch Zverev, who looked to have peaked in beating Murray.

Such was his dominance, it took Federer a mere 19 minutes to take the first set, breaking his opponent's serve twice en route to a 6-1 scoreline.

To his credit, Zverev began the next set well, but Federer showed all his experience to break at the right time to clinch it 7-5, from which he never looked back.

Wawrinka should provide a stern test for the returning Federer, who is bidding to win his first Grand Slam title since 2012.

The 31-year-old defeated Tsonga 7-6 (7-2), 6-4, 6-3 to reach the semi-finals and will be determined to grasp the chance to win his second Australian Open title, following success in 2014.

All-America clash



PAUL CROCK/Getty Images

Venus Williams kept alive her chances of facing sister Serena in the women's final on Saturday with a straight-sets win over Russia's Pavlyuchenkova, the No. 24 seed.

Despite the scoreline, it wasn't all plain sailing for Williams as her opponent put up a stubborn fight in both sets.

The opener saw a total of five breaks of serve, but it was Williams who timed matters perfectly to break Pavlyuchenkova to love and claim the set.

Pavlyuchenkova again went toe-to-toe with the U.S. star in the second set, and each broke the other's serve on two occasions as it went to a tiebreak.

The tiebreak was a different story for the Russian as her serve went to pieces, allowing Williams to seal victory on her first match point.

Meanwhile, Vandeweghe continued her stunning form at the championships as Muguruza went the same way as Angelique Kerber in the previous round.

WILLIAM WEST/Getty Images

Muguruza was No. 7 seed in the tournament but had no answer to the unseeded Vandeweghe, who, after a tight first set, took just 28 minutes to wrap up the match against her Spanish opponent, 6-0.

The New York Times' Christopher Clarey highlighted a dream matchup:

Serena Williams will hope to join Venus in the last four when she faces in-form Johanna Konta on Wednesday, a day which also sees No. 5 seed Karolina Pliskova and Mirjana Lucic-Baroni face off in the other quarter-final.