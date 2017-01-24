Manchester United Transfer News: Goncalo Guedes to Join PSG, Latest Rumours

Armando Franca/Associated Press

Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly beaten Manchester United to the signature of Benfica winger Goncalo Guedes after agreeing to a £25 million deal with the Portuguese outfit.

According to the Mirror's John Cross, Guedes has been heavily scouted by United this season but the Ligue 1 champions have stolen a march on their rivals and manager Unai Emery confirmed their interest in him:

All good players are of interest to PSG and Guedes is one. We are working on him and one we have the opportunity to sign. He is a good player, capable of playing wide or in the middle. He is a player of the future who is going to grow a lot.

Guedes, who turned 20 in November, has enjoyed an excellent season thus far, accruing seven goals and as many assists in all competitions.

The Portuguese youngster can play on the wing or centrally—this season he's mainly played a supporting role for Benfica.

Guedes has pace and skill in abundance and he uses them both to devastating effect when he charges at players—he'll often draw fouls from opposition defences, who look to shut him down as he's equally capable of finding the net himself or picking out a team-mate.

United have just moved Memphis Depay on, so there would potentially have been room for the forward to carve out a role for himself at Old Trafford, but it appears he'll be doing so for PSG now.

According to Portuguese sports journalist Goncalo Lopes, United were never really in the race for Guedes, while Metro's Chris Winterburn believes the French capital was always the more likely destination:

Guedes has all the tools to thrive in France, and he'll undoubtedly be able to terrorise Ligue 1's defences—along with the arrival of Julian Draxler, he could play a big role in helping PSG retain the title this season amid their hard-fought battle with Monaco and Lyon.

Meanwhile, according to The Sun's Daniel Cutts, United are prepared to activate a one-year extension to David De Gea's contract, which will keep the Real Madrid target at the club until 2020 and give him a "bumper pay-rise."

The Spaniard has established himself among the top goalkeepers in world football, and while Los Blancos stopper Keylor Navas has been a reliable presence at the Santiago Bernabeu since replacing Iker Casillas, he's not quite on De Gea's level.

SB Nation's Lucas Navarrete believes Real need a change of personnel between the sticks:

With Los Blancos free to sign players again in the summer after appealing against their transfer ban, they'll be able to pursue De Gea if they so desire.

The extension will put the club in an even stronger position should Madrid come calling and United's upward trajectory under manager Jose Mourinho might also dissuade the Spaniard from pursuing a move away, particularly if they secure UEFA Champions League football at the end of the season.