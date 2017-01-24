    College FootballDownload App

    TCU RB Kyle Hicks Arrested: Latest Details, Comments and Reaction

    MEMPHIS, TN - DECEMBER 30: Running back Kyle Hicks #21 of the TCU Horned Frogs runs the ball through traffic during their game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium on December 30, 2016 in Memphis, Tennessee. At halftime the TCU Horned Frogs leads the Georgia Bulldogs 16-14. (Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images)
    Michael Chang/Getty Images
    Scott Polacek
Featured Columnist
January 24, 2017

    TCU Horned Frogs running back Kyle Hicks was arrested at the weekend on misdemeanor public intoxication charges on Saturday, per a report from Ryan Osborne of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram on Monday.

    Osborne cited jail records and noted two former TCU football players—Bryson Henderson and George Baltimore—were also taken into custody along with Hicks at a Whataburger near TCU's campus.

    According to Osborne, the TCU athletics department is looking into the incident.

    Baltimore left the Horned Frogs in 2015 after injuries, and Henderson was not on the roster in 2016 despite playing 12 games in 2015.

    However, it is Hicks who is the marquee name. He was TCU's leading rusher in the 2016 season with 203 carries for 1,042 yards and 12 touchdowns. He also tallied 417 receiving yards and two touchdown catches in a breakthrough campaign after he notched just 262 rushing yards in 2015.

    Hicks made national waves on Nov. 5 when he exploded for 192 rushing yards and five touchdowns in a 62-22 win over Baylor. He helped lead TCU to a 6-7 record and Liberty Bowl appearance, where it lost to Georgia.

