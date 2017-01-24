Chris Simms' All-22 Team from NFL Conference Championships

1 of 24

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

Is anyone trying to coach anymore?

It’s a valid question after an absolute stinker of a playoff cycle—and one I can’t seriously answer. When I look at the 10 games that got us here (minus Packers-Cowboys), I see the creative teams advancing and the boring teams wondering what the hell just happened.

Championship weekend was that helplessness in a nutshell. I could see Kyle Shanahan targeting LaDarius Gunter and Joe Thomas from the Bleacher Report office; Dom Capers couldn’t see it from the coaches' box? And Pittsburgh, oh Pittsburgh. Tom Brady might be the most accurate passer of all time, but let’s roll out the most predictable zone coverages and let receivers run right through them. That ought to work.

You’ll see plenty of Patriots and Falcons on this week’s All-22. Some of them got on the list for balling out. Others got there because the opposing coach didn’t know how to stop them. I’ll miss football when it’s gone, but these playoffs have been hot garbage.