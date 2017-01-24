    NBADownload App

    NBA All-Star Rosters 2017: Steve Kerr Named Western Conference Coach

    AUBURN HILLS, MI - DECEMBER 23: Head coach Steve Kerr looks on from the bench while playing the Detroit Pistonsat the Palace of Auburn Hills on December 23, 2016 in Auburn Hills, Michigan. Golden State won the game 119-113. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
    Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
    Scott PolacekFeatured ColumnistJanuary 24, 2017

    Western Conference starters Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant will see some familiar faces on the sidelines during the 2017 NBA All-Star Game.

    Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr and his coaching staff will lead the West in New Orleans on Feb. 19, per the team's Twitter account:

    Former Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Lakers coach Mike Brown is one of Kerr's assistants, as is Ron Adams.

    The Warriors' official website noted Kerr and his staff earned the honors by clinching the best record in the West through Feb. 5 for those coaches who are eligible to participate. The 38-7 Warriors are just 2.5 games ahead of the San Antonio Spurs, but Gregg Popovich coached last year's All-Star Game and cannot be given the distinction two seasons in a row.

    Even though Golden State lost to the Miami Heat on Monday, the Houston Rockets' 127-114 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks ensured the Warriors would have the best non-Spurs record in the West through Feb. 5.

    Kerr coached the West in the 2015 All-Star Game. The Warriors' website said he will become the first coach to lead an All-Star team in two of his first three seasons since the Phoenix Suns' Paul Westphal did so in 1993 and 1995.

    Kerr's counterpart will not be Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue even though the defending NBA champions have the best record in the East at 30-13. Lue coached the East in last year's game and, like Popovich, is ineligible.

    The Toronto Raptors' Dwane Casey sits in pole position at 28-16, but the Boston Celtics' Brad Stevens isn't far behind at 26-17.

    Here is a look at the starting lineups Kerr and the East coach will have at their disposal in New Orleans:

    2017 All-Star Game Starters
    PositionEastern ConferenceWestern Conference
    BackcourtKyrie Irving, Cleveland CavaliersStephen Curry, Golden State Warriors
    BackcourtDeMar DeRozan, Toronto RaptorsJames Harden, Houston Rockets
    FrontcourtLeBron James, Cleveland CavaliersKevin Durant, Golden State Warriors
    FrontcourtGiannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee BucksKawhi Leonard, San Antonio Spurs
    FrontcourtJimmy Butler, Chicago BullsAnthony Davis, New Orleans Pelicans

    The NBA All-Star Game is nothing but an exhibition with no impact on the standings or home-court advantage, so one of the chief tasks for Kerr will be splitting the minutes.

    New Orleans Pelicans star Anthony Davis will play in front of the home crowd, and fans will surely want to see him and a number of West All-Stars. Notable names such as Russell Westbrook and DeMarcus Cousins are not even in the starting lineup, which is a testament to how many talented players Kerr will have to juggle.

    According to Basketball-Reference, Kerr played 11 of his 12 players double-digit minutes in the 2015 All-Star Game. What's more, 10 of those players saw more than 15 minutes of action, so Kerr has experience splitting the minutes.

    Kerr will look to apply that formula again and lead the West to another victory after it won the 2015 edition, 163-158.

