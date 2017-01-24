Predicting Where Goldberg, Undertaker, Brock Lesnar Finish in WWE Royal Rumble

Paul Abell/Associated Press

After Monday’s go-home episode of Raw, many members of the WWE Universe are left wondering where top contenders like Goldberg, Undertaker and Brock Lesnar will finish in Sunday’s Royal Rumble match.

The booking of the 30-man Battle Royal is incredibly important to the success of the Road to WrestleMania 33, and the focus on how and when top names like Goldberg, Undertaker and Lesnar are eliminated will set the tone for the next three months.

Here are the predicted finishing spots for each favorite in the 2017 Royal Rumble.

Goldberg

Despite a terrible promo Monday night, Goldberg is still one of the hottest commodities in wrestling and a legitimate threat to walk out of San Antonio the No. 1 contender for the Universal Championship.

Goldberg shouldn’t walk away victorious in the Battle Royal. Not only does he already have a built-in storyline against Lesnar, but there are also several much younger Superstars who would benefit from the rub of winning a Royal Rumble.

The hope from most fans is that Goldberg is the No. 1 overall entrant in the match so everyone gets to witness his full entrance. After he makes his way to the ring and the crowd is electric with excitement, that’s when Lesnar’s music should hit…

Predicted Finish: Eliminated First

Brock Lesnar

As much as Goldberg should be the wrestler who comes out at No. 1, the perfect follow up would be Lesnar’s music hitting at No. 2. With both men on a collision course anyway, setting them loose on each other to start the match would make for an unforgettable moment.

Lesnar and Goldberg would tear each other apart as the fans in San Antonio lose their minds with excitement. Then, as the Royal Rumble clock ticks down to reveal the No. 3 entrant, both Goldberg and Lesnar should eliminate each other and continue to brawl on the outside.

The No. 3 entrant would have the chance to stand in the ring on his own while he waits for the No. 4 entrant to be revealed, all while Goldberg and Lesnar brawl throughout the arena and security guards attempt to break them up.

Starting the Royal Rumble with a spectacular moment will be imperative to the success of the match, and having Lesnar and Goldberg come to blows just seconds into the Battle Royal would make for the wildest imaginable start.

Predicted Finish: Eliminated Second

Undertaker

Just as Undertaker stole the show during Monday’s episode of Raw with his mere presence, he is also poised to do the same Sunday at the Royal Rumble.

As one of the most popular Superstars of all time and one of the true cornerstones of the company, Undertaker could easily win the Royal Rumble and go on to main-event WrestleMania against one of the current champions, Kevin Owens or AJ Styles.

Don’t count out John Cena beating Styles, Undertaker winning the Royal Rumble and then a battle between the two men on the grandest stage of them all. Anything is possible when it comes to The Deadman.

Instead of giving Undertaker the Royal Rumble win this year, though, booking the Superstar who he will eventually fight at WrestleMania to eliminate him toward the very end of the Battle Royal would not only build to their feud, but also generate legitimate heat.

Whether it’s Braun Strowman, Baron Corbin or another wrestler, Undertaker would be better used working against a younger talent than pulling off a massive victory in the Royal Rumble.

Predicted Finish: Eliminated 27th

For more wrestling talk, listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot topics or catch the latest episode in the player above (some language NSFW).