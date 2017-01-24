Pro Bowl 2017: TV Schedule, Live Stream and NFL Players Pool
The 2017 NFL Pro Bowl: where fans get to see the best players from their favorite team play and players get to enjoy a week full of easy practices in a meaningless game.
Does it get any better than this?
Pro Bowl rosters are, historically, in a constant state of flux, and this year's pool of talented NFL players is no different. Take a look at Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, for example.
If healthy, Carr would be almost certain to take part in this year's Pro Bowl festivities, although there may be some Raiders fans who feel that a healthy Carr would've equated to a trip to Houston for the Super Bowl.
But unlike most Pro Bowls, this year is different. There is no Aloha Stadium, the players aren't staying at the Turtle Bay Resort on Oahu, nor are they enjoying the pleasant trade winds that blanket the Hawaiian islands during the year. This year's Pro Bowl is in Orlando, thousands of miles away from Honolulu. Former NFL wide receiver and six-time Pro Bowler Chad Johnson posed this question on Twitter:
Why indeed, Ochocinco. Why indeed.
Game Details
When: Sunday, Jan. 29 at 8 p.m. ET
Where: Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida
Television: ESPN
Live Stream: WatchESPN
|Pro Bowl Players Pool
|AFC Players Selected
|Position
|Team
|Tom Brady (I)
|QB
|New England Patriots
|Derek Carr (I)
|QB
|Oakland Raiders
|Alex Smith (R)
|QB
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Andy Dalton
|QB
|Cincinnati Bengals
|Ben Roethlisberger
|QB
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Le'Veon Bell (I)
|RB
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Melvin Gordon
|RB
|San Diego Chargers
|DeMarco Murray
|RB
|Tennessee Titans
|LeSean McCoy
|RB
|Buffalo Bills
|Antonio Brown (I)
|WR
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Amari Cooper
|WR
|Oakland Raiders
|A.J. Green
|WR
|Cincinnati Bengals
|T.Y. Hilton
|WR
|Indianapolis Colts
|Demaryius Thomas
|WR
|Denver Broncos
|Joe Thomas
|OT
|Cleveland Browns
|Donald Penn
|OT
|Oakland Raiders
|Taylor Lewan
|OT
|Tennessee Titans
|Marshal Yanda
|OG
|Baltimore Ravens
|Kelechi Osemele
|OG
|Oakland Raiders
|David DeCastro
|OG
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Rodney Hudson
|C
|Oakland Raiders
|Maurkice Pouncey
|C
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Jeremy Zuttah
|C
|Baltimore Ravens
|Travis Kelce
|TE
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Delanie Walker
|TE
|Tennessee Titans
|Kyle Juszczyk
|FB
|Baltimore Ravens
|Khalil Mack
|DE
|Oakland Raiders
|Cameron Wake
|DE
|Miami Dolphins
|Jadeveon Clowney
|DE
|Houston Texans
|Geno Atkins
|DT
|Cincinnati Bengals
|Ndamukong Suh
|DT
|Miami Dolphins
|Jurrell Casey
|DT
|Tennessee Titans
|Von Miller
|OLB
|Denver Broncos
|Lorenzo Alexander
|OLB
|Buffalo Bills
|Brian Orakpo
|OLB
|Tennessee Titans
|Dont'a Hightower (I)
|MLB
|New England Patriots
|C.J. Mosley (I)
|MLB
|Baltimore Ravens
|Zach Brown
|MLB
|Buffalo Bills
|Ryan Shazier
|MLB
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Marcus Peters
|CB
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Aqib Talib
|CB
|Denver Broncos
|Casey Hayward
|CB
|San Diego Chargers
|Chris Harris
|CB
|Denver Broncos
|Stephon Gilmore
|CB
|Buffalo Bills
|Devin McCourty (I)
|FS
|New England Patriots
|Eric Weddle
|FS
|Baltimore Ravens
|Reggie Nelson
|FS
|Oakland Raiders
|Eric Berry
|SS
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Pat McAfee
|P
|Indianapolis Colts
|Justin Tucker
|K
|Baltimore Ravens
|Tyreek Hill
|RS
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Matthew Slater (I)
|ST
|New England Patriots
|D.J. Alexander
|ST
|Kansas City Chiefs
|NFC Players Selected
|Matt Ryan (I)
|QB
|Atlanta Falcons
|Aaron Rodgers (I)
|QB
|Green Bay Packers
|Kirk Cousins (R)
|QB
|Washington Redskins
|Drew Brees (R)
|QB
|New Orleans Saints
|Dak Prescott
|QB
|Dallas Cowboys
|Ezekiel Elliott
|RB
|Dallas Cowboys
|David Johnson
|RB
|Arizona Cardinals
|Devonta Freeman (I)
|RB
|Atlanta Falcons
|Darren Sproles (R)
|RB
|Philadelphia Eagles
|Julio Jones (I)
|WR
|Atlanta Falcons
|Dez Bryant (R)
|WR
|Dallas Cowboys
|Odell Beckham
|WR
|New York Giants
|Mike Evans
|WR
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Larry Fitzgerald (I)
|WR
|Arizona Cardinals
|Doug Baldwin (R)
|WR
|Seattle Seahawks
|Tyron Smith
|OT
|Dallas Cowboys
|Trent Williams
|OT
|Washington
|Jason Peters (I)
|OT
|Philadelphia Eagles
|David Bakhtiari (R)
|OT
|Green Bay Packers
|Zack Martin
|OG
|Dallas Cowboys
|Brandon Scherff
|OG
|Washington
|T.J. Lang (I)
|OG
|Green Bay Packers
|Jason Sitton (R)
|OG
|Chicago Bears
|Travis Frederick
|C
|Dallas Cowboys
|Alex Mack (I)
|C
|Atlanta Falcons
|Jason Kelce (R)
|C
|Philadelphia Eagles
|Greg Olsen
|TE
|Carolina Panthers
|Jordan Reed
|TE
|Washington
|Mike Tolbert
|FB
|Carolina Panthers
|Everson Griffen
|DE
|Minnesota Vikings
|Cliff Avril
|DE
|Seattle Seahawks
|Michael Bennett
|DE
|Seattle Seahawks
|Aaron Donald
|DT
|Los Angeles Rams
|Gerald McCoy
|DT
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Fletcher Cox
|DT
|Philadelphia Eagles
|Vic Beasley (I)
|OLB
|Atlanta Falcons
|Anthony Barr (R)
|OLB
|Minnesota Vikings
|Ryan Kerrigan
|OLB
|Washington
|Thomas Davis
|OLB
|Carolina Panthers
|Bobby Wagner
|MLB
|Seattle Seahawks
|Luke Kuechly
|MLB
|Carolina Panthers
|Janoris Jenkins
|CB
|New York Giants
|Patrick Peterson
|CB
|Arizona Cardinals
|Richard Sherman
|CB
|Seattle Seahawks
|Xavier Rhodes
|CB
|Minnesota Vikings
|Harrison Smith
|FS
|Minnesota Vikings
|Ha Ha Clinton-Dix
|FS
|Green Bay Packers
|Landon Collins
|SS
|New York Giants
|Johnny Hekker
|P
|Los Angeles Rams
|Matt Bryant (I)
|K
|Atlanta Falcons
|Matt Prater (R)
|K
|Detroit Lions
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|RS
|Minnesota Vikings
|Dwayne Harris
|ST
|New York Giants
|NFL.com
Even without the likes of Matt Ryan, Tom Brady and Julio Jones, there is still plenty of star power to go around in this year's edition of the exhibition game.
Ezekiel Elliott, the NFL's leading rusher, will make his first of what appears to be many trips to the Pro Bowl after a spectacular rookie campaign that saw that former Ohio State Buckeye rush for 1,631 yards and 15 touchdowns.
Joining Elliott will be teammate and fellow rookie Dak Prescott, who had an even more unbelievable season than his aforementioned partner in crime.
While there are some young, fresh faces taking the field in this year's Pro Bowl, it's important to point out that this year's team captains will also feature some fresh faces patrolling the sidelines.
Jerome Bettis, Tony Gonzalez, Ray Lewis and Charles Woodson will be the new coaches this year, replacing Team Jerry Rice and Team Michael Irvin from a year ago.
While some fans and players might miss the rivalry between Rice and Irvin that had a lot of good back-and-forth banter, it's arguable that this year's crop of team captains has more flair and personality—which should give way to some heated yet friendly trash talk throughout the week.
But the best part about this year's Pro bowl has nothing to do with who's playing or coaching. The most exciting part about this year's event is the return of Pro Bowl week activities like the skills challenge and, most importantly, a dodgeball game.
It's safe to say that this year's Pro Bowl will draw a lot more attention and fanfare than in years past.
Stats courtesy of NFL.com.
