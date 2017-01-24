    Pro BowlDownload App

    Pro Bowl 2017: TV Schedule, Live Stream and NFL Players Pool

    HONOLULU, HI - SUNDAY, JANUARY 31: The Pro Bowl logo on a football during the second half of the 2016 NFL Pro Bowl at Aloha Stadium on January 31, 2016 in Honolulu, Hawaii.Team Irvin defeated Team Rice 49-27. (Photo by Kent Nishimura/Getty Images)
    Kent Nishimura/Getty Images
    David McCrackenFeatured ColumnistJanuary 24, 2017

    The 2017 NFL Pro Bowl: where fans get to see the best players from their favorite team play and players get to enjoy a week full of easy practices in a meaningless game.

    Does it get any better than this?

    Pro Bowl rosters are, historically, in a constant state of flux, and this year's pool of talented NFL players is no different. Take a look at Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, for example.

    If healthy, Carr would be almost certain to take part in this year's Pro Bowl festivities, although there may be some Raiders fans who feel that a healthy Carr would've equated to a trip to Houston for the Super Bowl.

    But unlike most Pro Bowls, this year is different. There is no Aloha Stadium, the players aren't staying at the Turtle Bay Resort on Oahu, nor are they enjoying the pleasant trade winds that blanket the Hawaiian islands during the year. This year's Pro Bowl is in Orlando, thousands of miles away from Honolulu. Former NFL wide receiver and six-time Pro Bowler Chad Johnson posed this question on Twitter:

    Why indeed, Ochocinco. Why indeed.

               

    Game Details

    When: Sunday, Jan. 29 at 8 p.m. ET

    Where: Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida

    Television: ESPN

    Live StreamWatchESPN

     

    Pro Bowl Players Pool
    AFC Players SelectedPositionTeam
    Tom Brady (I)QBNew England Patriots
    Derek Carr (I)QBOakland Raiders
    Alex Smith (R)QBKansas City Chiefs
    Andy DaltonQBCincinnati Bengals
    Ben RoethlisbergerQBPittsburgh Steelers
    Le'Veon Bell (I)RBPittsburgh Steelers
    Melvin GordonRBSan Diego Chargers
    DeMarco MurrayRBTennessee Titans
    LeSean McCoyRBBuffalo Bills
    Antonio Brown (I)WRPittsburgh Steelers
    Amari CooperWROakland Raiders
    A.J. GreenWRCincinnati Bengals
    T.Y. HiltonWRIndianapolis Colts
    Demaryius ThomasWRDenver Broncos
    Joe ThomasOTCleveland Browns
    Donald PennOTOakland Raiders
    Taylor LewanOTTennessee Titans
    Marshal YandaOGBaltimore Ravens
    Kelechi OsemeleOGOakland Raiders
    David DeCastroOGPittsburgh Steelers
    Rodney HudsonCOakland Raiders
    Maurkice PounceyCPittsburgh Steelers
    Jeremy ZuttahCBaltimore Ravens
    Travis KelceTEKansas City Chiefs
    Delanie WalkerTETennessee Titans
    Kyle JuszczykFBBaltimore Ravens
    Khalil MackDEOakland Raiders
    Cameron WakeDEMiami Dolphins
    Jadeveon ClowneyDEHouston Texans
    Geno AtkinsDTCincinnati Bengals
    Ndamukong SuhDTMiami Dolphins
    Jurrell CaseyDTTennessee Titans
    Von MillerOLBDenver Broncos
    Lorenzo AlexanderOLBBuffalo Bills
    Brian OrakpoOLBTennessee Titans
    Dont'a Hightower (I)MLBNew England Patriots
    C.J. Mosley (I)MLBBaltimore Ravens
    Zach BrownMLBBuffalo Bills
    Ryan ShazierMLBPittsburgh Steelers
    Marcus PetersCBKansas City Chiefs
    Aqib TalibCBDenver Broncos
    Casey HaywardCBSan Diego Chargers
    Chris HarrisCBDenver Broncos
    Stephon GilmoreCBBuffalo Bills
    Devin McCourty (I)FSNew England Patriots
    Eric WeddleFSBaltimore Ravens
    Reggie NelsonFSOakland Raiders
    Eric BerrySSKansas City Chiefs
    Pat McAfeePIndianapolis Colts
    Justin TuckerKBaltimore Ravens
    Tyreek HillRSKansas City Chiefs
    Matthew Slater (I)STNew England Patriots
    D.J. AlexanderSTKansas City Chiefs
    NFC Players Selected
    Matt Ryan (I)QBAtlanta Falcons
    Aaron Rodgers (I)QBGreen Bay Packers
    Kirk Cousins (R)QBWashington Redskins
    Drew Brees (R)QBNew Orleans Saints
    Dak PrescottQBDallas Cowboys
    Ezekiel ElliottRBDallas Cowboys
    David JohnsonRBArizona Cardinals
    Devonta Freeman (I)RBAtlanta Falcons
    Darren Sproles (R)RBPhiladelphia Eagles
    Julio Jones (I)WRAtlanta Falcons
    Dez Bryant (R)WRDallas Cowboys
    Odell BeckhamWRNew York Giants
    Mike EvansWRTampa Bay Buccaneers
    Larry Fitzgerald (I)WRArizona Cardinals
    Doug Baldwin (R)WRSeattle Seahawks
    Tyron SmithOTDallas Cowboys
    Trent WilliamsOTWashington
    Jason Peters (I)OTPhiladelphia Eagles
    David Bakhtiari (R)OTGreen Bay Packers
    Zack MartinOGDallas Cowboys
    Brandon ScherffOGWashington
    T.J. Lang (I)OGGreen Bay Packers
    Jason Sitton (R)OGChicago Bears
    Travis FrederickCDallas Cowboys
    Alex Mack (I)CAtlanta Falcons
    Jason Kelce (R)CPhiladelphia Eagles
    Greg OlsenTECarolina Panthers
    Jordan ReedTEWashington
    Mike TolbertFBCarolina Panthers
    Everson GriffenDEMinnesota Vikings
    Cliff AvrilDESeattle Seahawks
    Michael BennettDESeattle Seahawks
    Aaron DonaldDTLos Angeles Rams
    Gerald McCoyDTTampa Bay Buccaneers
    Fletcher CoxDTPhiladelphia Eagles
    Vic Beasley (I)OLBAtlanta Falcons
    Anthony Barr (R)OLBMinnesota Vikings
    Ryan KerriganOLBWashington
    Thomas DavisOLBCarolina Panthers
    Bobby WagnerMLBSeattle Seahawks
    Luke KuechlyMLBCarolina Panthers
    Janoris JenkinsCBNew York Giants
    Patrick PetersonCBArizona Cardinals
    Richard ShermanCBSeattle Seahawks
    Xavier RhodesCBMinnesota Vikings
    Harrison SmithFSMinnesota Vikings
    Ha Ha Clinton-DixFSGreen Bay Packers
    Landon CollinsSSNew York Giants
    Johnny HekkerPLos Angeles Rams
    Matt Bryant (I)KAtlanta Falcons
    Matt Prater (R)KDetroit Lions
    Cordarrelle PattersonRSMinnesota Vikings
    Dwayne HarrisSTNew York Giants
    NFL.com

    Even without the likes of Matt Ryan, Tom Brady and Julio Jones, there is still plenty of star power to go around in this year's edition of the exhibition game.

    Ezekiel Elliott, the NFL's leading rusher, will make his first of what appears to be many trips to the Pro Bowl after a spectacular rookie campaign that saw that former Ohio State Buckeye rush for 1,631 yards and 15 touchdowns.

    Joining Elliott will be teammate and fellow rookie Dak Prescott, who had an even more unbelievable season than his aforementioned partner in crime.

    While there are some young, fresh faces taking the field in this year's Pro Bowl, it's important to point out that this year's team captains will also feature some fresh faces patrolling the sidelines. 

    Jerome Bettis, Tony Gonzalez, Ray Lewis and Charles Woodson will be the new coaches this year, replacing Team Jerry Rice and Team Michael Irvin from a year ago.

    While some fans and players might miss the rivalry between Rice and Irvin that had a lot of good back-and-forth banter, it's arguable that this year's crop of team captains has more flair and personality—which should give way to some heated yet friendly trash talk throughout the week.

    But the best part about this year's Pro bowl has nothing to do with who's playing or coaching. The most exciting part about this year's event is the return of Pro Bowl week activities like the skills challenge and, most importantly, a dodgeball game. 

    It's safe to say that this year's Pro Bowl will draw a lot more attention and fanfare than in years past.

             

    Stats courtesy of NFL.com.

