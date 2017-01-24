Pro Bowl 2017: TV Schedule, Live Stream and NFL Players Pool

Kent Nishimura/Getty Images

The 2017 NFL Pro Bowl: where fans get to see the best players from their favorite team play and players get to enjoy a week full of easy practices in a meaningless game.

Does it get any better than this?

Pro Bowl rosters are, historically, in a constant state of flux, and this year's pool of talented NFL players is no different. Take a look at Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, for example.

If healthy, Carr would be almost certain to take part in this year's Pro Bowl festivities, although there may be some Raiders fans who feel that a healthy Carr would've equated to a trip to Houston for the Super Bowl.

But unlike most Pro Bowls, this year is different. There is no Aloha Stadium, the players aren't staying at the Turtle Bay Resort on Oahu, nor are they enjoying the pleasant trade winds that blanket the Hawaiian islands during the year. This year's Pro Bowl is in Orlando, thousands of miles away from Honolulu. Former NFL wide receiver and six-time Pro Bowler Chad Johnson posed this question on Twitter:

Why indeed, Ochocinco. Why indeed.

Game Details

When: Sunday, Jan. 29 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida

Television: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Pro Bowl Players Pool AFC Players Selected Position Team Tom Brady (I) QB New England Patriots Derek Carr (I) QB Oakland Raiders Alex Smith (R) QB Kansas City Chiefs Andy Dalton QB Cincinnati Bengals Ben Roethlisberger QB Pittsburgh Steelers Le'Veon Bell (I) RB Pittsburgh Steelers Melvin Gordon RB San Diego Chargers DeMarco Murray RB Tennessee Titans LeSean McCoy RB Buffalo Bills Antonio Brown (I) WR Pittsburgh Steelers Amari Cooper WR Oakland Raiders A.J. Green WR Cincinnati Bengals T.Y. Hilton WR Indianapolis Colts Demaryius Thomas WR Denver Broncos Joe Thomas OT Cleveland Browns Donald Penn OT Oakland Raiders Taylor Lewan OT Tennessee Titans Marshal Yanda OG Baltimore Ravens Kelechi Osemele OG Oakland Raiders David DeCastro OG Pittsburgh Steelers Rodney Hudson C Oakland Raiders Maurkice Pouncey C Pittsburgh Steelers Jeremy Zuttah C Baltimore Ravens Travis Kelce TE Kansas City Chiefs Delanie Walker TE Tennessee Titans Kyle Juszczyk FB Baltimore Ravens Khalil Mack DE Oakland Raiders Cameron Wake DE Miami Dolphins Jadeveon Clowney DE Houston Texans Geno Atkins DT Cincinnati Bengals Ndamukong Suh DT Miami Dolphins Jurrell Casey DT Tennessee Titans Von Miller OLB Denver Broncos Lorenzo Alexander OLB Buffalo Bills Brian Orakpo OLB Tennessee Titans Dont'a Hightower (I) MLB New England Patriots C.J. Mosley (I) MLB Baltimore Ravens Zach Brown MLB Buffalo Bills Ryan Shazier MLB Pittsburgh Steelers Marcus Peters CB Kansas City Chiefs Aqib Talib CB Denver Broncos Casey Hayward CB San Diego Chargers Chris Harris CB Denver Broncos Stephon Gilmore CB Buffalo Bills Devin McCourty (I) FS New England Patriots Eric Weddle FS Baltimore Ravens Reggie Nelson FS Oakland Raiders Eric Berry SS Kansas City Chiefs Pat McAfee P Indianapolis Colts Justin Tucker K Baltimore Ravens Tyreek Hill RS Kansas City Chiefs Matthew Slater (I) ST New England Patriots D.J. Alexander ST Kansas City Chiefs NFC Players Selected Matt Ryan (I) QB Atlanta Falcons Aaron Rodgers (I) QB Green Bay Packers Kirk Cousins (R) QB Washington Redskins Drew Brees (R) QB New Orleans Saints Dak Prescott QB Dallas Cowboys Ezekiel Elliott RB Dallas Cowboys David Johnson RB Arizona Cardinals Devonta Freeman (I) RB Atlanta Falcons Darren Sproles (R) RB Philadelphia Eagles Julio Jones (I) WR Atlanta Falcons Dez Bryant (R) WR Dallas Cowboys Odell Beckham WR New York Giants Mike Evans WR Tampa Bay Buccaneers Larry Fitzgerald (I) WR Arizona Cardinals Doug Baldwin (R) WR Seattle Seahawks Tyron Smith OT Dallas Cowboys Trent Williams OT Washington Jason Peters (I) OT Philadelphia Eagles David Bakhtiari (R) OT Green Bay Packers Zack Martin OG Dallas Cowboys Brandon Scherff OG Washington T.J. Lang (I) OG Green Bay Packers Jason Sitton (R) OG Chicago Bears Travis Frederick C Dallas Cowboys Alex Mack (I) C Atlanta Falcons Jason Kelce (R) C Philadelphia Eagles Greg Olsen TE Carolina Panthers Jordan Reed TE Washington Mike Tolbert FB Carolina Panthers Everson Griffen DE Minnesota Vikings Cliff Avril DE Seattle Seahawks Michael Bennett DE Seattle Seahawks Aaron Donald DT Los Angeles Rams Gerald McCoy DT Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fletcher Cox DT Philadelphia Eagles Vic Beasley (I) OLB Atlanta Falcons Anthony Barr (R) OLB Minnesota Vikings Ryan Kerrigan OLB Washington Thomas Davis OLB Carolina Panthers Bobby Wagner MLB Seattle Seahawks Luke Kuechly MLB Carolina Panthers Janoris Jenkins CB New York Giants Patrick Peterson CB Arizona Cardinals Richard Sherman CB Seattle Seahawks Xavier Rhodes CB Minnesota Vikings Harrison Smith FS Minnesota Vikings Ha Ha Clinton-Dix FS Green Bay Packers Landon Collins SS New York Giants Johnny Hekker P Los Angeles Rams Matt Bryant (I) K Atlanta Falcons Matt Prater (R) K Detroit Lions Cordarrelle Patterson RS Minnesota Vikings Dwayne Harris ST New York Giants NFL.com

Even without the likes of Matt Ryan, Tom Brady and Julio Jones, there is still plenty of star power to go around in this year's edition of the exhibition game.

Ezekiel Elliott, the NFL's leading rusher, will make his first of what appears to be many trips to the Pro Bowl after a spectacular rookie campaign that saw that former Ohio State Buckeye rush for 1,631 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Joining Elliott will be teammate and fellow rookie Dak Prescott, who had an even more unbelievable season than his aforementioned partner in crime.

While there are some young, fresh faces taking the field in this year's Pro Bowl, it's important to point out that this year's team captains will also feature some fresh faces patrolling the sidelines.

Jerome Bettis, Tony Gonzalez, Ray Lewis and Charles Woodson will be the new coaches this year, replacing Team Jerry Rice and Team Michael Irvin from a year ago.

While some fans and players might miss the rivalry between Rice and Irvin that had a lot of good back-and-forth banter, it's arguable that this year's crop of team captains has more flair and personality—which should give way to some heated yet friendly trash talk throughout the week.

But the best part about this year's Pro bowl has nothing to do with who's playing or coaching. The most exciting part about this year's event is the return of Pro Bowl week activities like the skills challenge and, most importantly, a dodgeball game.

It's safe to say that this year's Pro Bowl will draw a lot more attention and fanfare than in years past.

Stats courtesy of NFL.com.